Redwood Family Dermatology We are excited to add this excellent dermatology practice to our group’s medical services ...

Northern California Medical Associates (NCMA) is proud to announce that Redwood Family Dermatology has recently joined their multi-specialty medical group. The dermatology practice provides general dermatologic treatment, outpatient surgery, clinical trials and a full range of cosmetic services.

“We’re excited to add this excellent dermatology practice to our group’s medical services,” explains NCMA CEO, Ruth Skidmore. “Our patients benefit with easier referrals, shared health record access and continuity of care. NCMA is well known in Northern California for attracting top level physicians to join it’s elite medical team and NCMA patients recognize and appreciate the premium level of care.”

Started in 2002, Redwood Family Dermatology has offices in Sonoma and Mendocino counties. Their four physicians and two certified physician assistants are recognized local leaders in the management of skin health and skin disease by providing the highest level of care and offering outstanding service.



Jeffery Sugarman, MD, PhD, is the practice founder Associate Clinical Professor in the Departments of Dermatology and Family and Community Medicine at UC San Francisco. Dr. Sugarman is board certified in both pediatrics and dermatology and has published various articles on topics ranging from cancer research to childhood eczema.

Albert Peng, MD, received his BA from Cornell University and his MD from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. Dr. Peng specializes in adult medical dermatology and skin cancer surgery and is formally trained as a Mohs surgeon.

Ligaya Park, DO, MSHS, received her medical degree and masters in health sciences from Western University in Pomona, California, followed by a one year traditional internship at University Hospitals Richmond Medical Center and dermatology residency at University Hospitals Case Western Medical Center. She specializes in general medical dermatology.

Judith Hong, MD, earned her medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). During medical school, she completed a 1-year clinical research externship with Dr. John Koo at the UCSF Psoriasis and Phototherapy Skin Treatment Center. Her disciplines include medical and cosmetic dermatology along with dermatology surgery.

Angela Wyble, PA-C, is a licensed physician assistant who graduated from the Samuel Merritt College of Physicians' Assistant Program in Oakland, California. Her experience includes dermatology, pediatrics, surgery and emergency medicine.

Heather Lowe, PA-C, is a licensed physician assistant. She moved to California and worked for three years in a Sonoma community clinic practicing primary care and subsequently dermatology including cosmetics.

These providers offer a full line of dermatology care for patients including adult dermatology, skin cancer screening and treatment, Mohs surgery, cosmetic dermatology, esthetic services, laser hair removal, intense pulsed light treatment, V-Beam laser treatment, excimer laser for psoriasis, BLU-U light treatment and sclerotherapy and clinical research. Redwood Family Dermatology also uses injectables such as Botox® and Dysport® for fine facial lines along with Restylane® and Juvederm® for deep skin folds, facial lines and lip lines.

NCMA CEO Ruth Skidmore notes, “In our changing health care landscape, adding this top-level dermatology practice to our existing medical group is very exciting. Local patients will benefit with increased access and providers benefit via our centralized administration and professional practice management model. NCMA handles physician recruitment, billing, contracting, purchasing, collections, human resources, accounting and reporting functions leaving the physicians with more quality time for their patients.”

About NCMA and RFD

Northern California Medical Associates (NCMA) is the premier provider of medical and surgical care north of the Golden Gate since 1975. NCMA has successfully created a model featuring an independent, multi-specialist group practice that allows their patients access to a sweeping range of medical and surgical services, diagnostic testing and preventive programs. NCMA is owned by the most highly respected primary care physicians and specialists. NCMA’s clinical specialties include centers of excellence in cardiology (comprehensive care, interventional and the HeartWorks rehabilitation program), cardiovascular testing/services, cardiovascular/thoracic surgery, dermatology, endocrinology (incorporating the NCMA Diabetes Center, thyroid disease and osteoporosis treatment), endovascular care (NCMA Vein Center), ENT/otolaryngology (Santa Rosa Head & Neck Surgery, NCMA Allergy Center, NCMA Hearing Center and the NCMA Thyroid Center), family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics & gynecology (Women’s OB/Gyn Medical Group), orthopedics, podiatry, pulmonary medicine, rheumatology and urology (including Northern California’s only HIFU treatment for prostate cancer). The group serves patients in Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties.

Redwood Family Dermatology (RFD) was started by Dr. Jeffrey Sugarman as a solo physician. He was later joined by Albert Peng MD, Judith Hong, MD, Ligaya Park, DO, Angela Wyble PA-C and Heather Lowe PA-C. The practice also offers the services of an esthetician, Dionne Ferronato and Tatiana Longoria, RN who provides cosmetics as well as laser services for psoriasis and RFD providers are committed to clinical, professional, ethical, and academic excellence through active engagement in ongoing medical research and education, sensitivity to patients' needs, and community service. In August 2006, RFD opened a satellite office in Ukiah, which provides convenience for coastal area patients. The practice serves patients in Sonoma and Mendocino Counties with office locations in Santa Rosa and Ukiah.

For more information about the full range of services offered by Northern California Medical Associates, including dermatology, visit the NCMA website. To make an appointment with Redwood Family Dermatology call: (707) 545-4537 or for more information on NCMA or RFD go to: ncmahealth.com or redwoodfamilyderm.com