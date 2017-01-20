Yamaha Rydeen Drum Set Turns Entry-level Players Into ‘Gods of Thunder’

Yamaha Rydeen Drum Set Fine Blue "We developed Rydeen to reflect the strongest and most robust features for drum sets in the entry-level market," said Steven Fisher, drum marketing manager, Yamaha.

Yamaha today introduced the new series of Rydeen drum sets, equipping entry-level drummers with a visually appealing kit at an affordable price.

The Rydeen kit (Japanese for “God of Thunder”) was designed to inspire drummers to keep playing on a kit that will last. This drum set is appropriately named for its strong construction, endurance and solid tone.

The Rydeen drum set replaces its predecessor, the GigMaker, with a new kit featuring upgraded Yamaha hardware, including a two-hole vertical pipe clamp for the rack toms, with a ball mount system that allows infinite tom positioning. Other hardware highlights include a sturdy and smooth snare drum throw switch and low-mass lugs comparable to hardware found on more expensive models. The signature Art Deco wing bolts on the floor tom brackets and tom holders offer secure adjustment with a distinct Yamaha style.

The series comes in 20’’ and 22’’ shell size configurations, each of which ships in one box for convenience. Rack and floor tom drum sizes were designed with player comfort and ease of reach in mind – essential for younger drummers. This model is constructed with poplar shells and is available in three packages: as shell packs alone, as a full configuration with Yamaha 680W hardware or as a complete package with shells, hardware and a cymbal pack.

The series features six new attractive colors: Hot Red, Mellow Yellow, Fine Blue, Burgundy Glitter, Silver Glitter and Black Glitter.

“We developed Rydeen to reflect the strongest and most robust features for drum sets in the entry-level market,” said Steven Fisher, drum marketing manager, Yamaha. “Yamaha brought back this series to enhance the value for drummers who want to enjoy a quality product at a great price.”

Pricing and Availability

The Yamaha Rydeen Drum Set (MSRP: starting at $670.00) will ship in January 2017.

For more information, visit the Yamaha Booth at the 2017 NAMM Show in the Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Marquis Ballroom, January 19-22, 2017, or http://4wrd.it/YAMAHARYDEEN

-END-

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.