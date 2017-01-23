New OREF grant to fund research in patient safety improvements for the orthopaedic patient. "Patient safety is uppermost in every orthopaedic surgeon's mind."

The Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF), in partnership with the American Society of Anesthesiologists® (ASA®), the Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research (FAER), the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation (APSF), the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) and the Cigna Foundation, encourages proposals supporting high quality research using perioperative surgical home models of care as they relate to patient safety in orthopaedics.

This grant is aimed at supporting transformative discoveries that will advance breakthroughs in orthopaedic perioperative safety. The grant partners invite applications that identify and mitigate risks. New and junior investigators who have demonstrated sustained interest in research and excellence in their training are encouraged to apply.

“The safety of our patients is uppermost in every orthopaedic surgeon’s mind. This research is a natural extension of OREF’s mission to improve the practice of orthopaedics through research,” stated David G. Lewallen, MD, OREF president.



Culture of Safety

Team Communication

Effective Communication with Patients

Appropriateness of Test and Treatments

Decreased Surgeon-to-Surgeon Variation

Other possible research topics may include lowering the perioperative risks of joint arthroplasty patients preoperatively identified as high readmission risks in major categories including:



Smoking

Morbid Obesity

Poor Diabetic Control

Malnourishment

The grant provides $135,000 over a 2-year period. Applications must be received no later than March 14, 2017. Visit the OREF website for more information.

About the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation

The Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation, founded in 1955, is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization committed to improving lives by supporting excellence in orthopaedic research. OREF is dedicated to being the leader in supporting research that improves function, eliminates pain and restores mobility, and is the premiere orthopaedic organization funding research across all specialties. Current funding opportunities and a list of awarded grants may be accessed at http://www.oref.org/grants.

About the American Society of Anesthesiologists

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 52,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology. ASA is committed to ensuring physician anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of patients before, during and after surgery to provide the highest quality and safest care every patient deserves.

About the Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research

The Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research is a charitable arm of the American Society of Anesthesiologists. For over 30 years, FAER has been dedicated to developing the next generation of physician-scientists in anesthesiology. Charitable contributions and support to FAER help fuel the future of anesthesiology through scientific discovery.

About the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation

Founded in 1985, the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation (APSF) promotes research of perioperative patient safety issues, supports the development of careers in patient safety, provides patient safety educational materials and communications to all anesthesia providers, and advocates for changes in clinical practices that improve patient safety. The APSF’s goal is for no patient to be harmed by anesthesia.

About the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world’s largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS provides educational programs for orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals, champions and advances the highest quality musculoskeletal care for patients, and is the authoritative source of information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related issues.

About the Cigna Foundation

The Cigna Foundation, founded in 1962, is a private foundation funded by contributions from Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) and its subsidiaries. The Cigna Foundation supports organizations sharing its commitment to enhancing the health of individuals and families, and the well-being of their communities, with a special focus on those communities where Cigna employees live and work.