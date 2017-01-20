MDI Group Names Larry Zaroff as Managing Director in Charlotte

It’s exciting to join a great organization that is so highly-regarded in the staffing and recruiting industry,

MDI Group, a leading national IT staffing and recruiting services provider, named Larry Zaroff as the new Managing Director of the Charlotte office. In this role, Zaroff is responsible for attracting and retaining top talent, guiding the sales, recruiting, and support teams, and delivering elite customer service for clients within and surrounding Charlotte, N.C.

“It’s exciting to join a great organization that is so highly-regarded in the staffing and recruiting industry,” said Zaroff. “I look forward to making a positive impact on not just procedures and processes, but on every employee and coworker I interact with. Charlotte is a vibrant city of wonderful people, and I’m happy to assist in connecting job-seekers with employers throughout the area.”

“The hiring of Larry is a significant victory for our Charlotte branch,” said Ella Koscik, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of MDI Group. “His proven expertise in sales and management makes him a natural leader for our organization. It is without a shadow of a doubt that I know he will be able to continue our excellent work in the Charlotte market and lead it into the future.”

All members of MDI Group’s senior team offer decades of industry experience, and continually stay current on supply and demand of local IT skills, pay rates, employment and labor law, customer service techniques and contingent workforce trends. In addition to serving the greater Charlotte area, MDI Group also has offices located in Atlanta, Georgia; Greenville, S.C.; Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas.

About MDI Group

MDI Group is a pioneer among IT staffing and recruiting agencies, providing a full range of recruitment services to help in-house resources tackle “what’s next” in terms of emerging technology projects and challenging business objectives since 1988. Services range from contract and contract-to-hire placements to project teams and end-to-end processes that maximize the engagement and management of contract labor. MDI Group has placed more than 10,000 technology consultants with mid-sized to Fortune 500 organizations across the country. For more information, visit http://www.mdigroup.com and follow @MDIGroup.