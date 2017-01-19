Bösendorfer Debuts the 214VC Grand Piano at the 2017 NAMM Show

Bösendorfer 214VC "With the introduction of the 214VC, musicians can now enjoy the distinctive Bösendorfer Vienna Concert sound in a smaller instrument," said Simon Oss, premium piano marketing manager, Yamaha.

Yamaha introduces the Bösendorfer 214VC, which parallels the successful 280VC in its expressive and dynamic range, generated from the evolution of centuries of traditional piano craftsmanship combined with the latest design technologies and methods.

For 188 years, Bösendorfer has maintained an enviable reputation for creating the world’s most sought-after handcrafted pianos, and the 214VC is no exception. The seven foot size makes it a perfect option for playing in a more intimate setting, while maintaining the superior Bösendorfer sound quality. It is also available as a Conservatory Series (214VC CS) with a distinctive satin finish.

The diverse range of tonal colors makes the 214VC extremely versatile for a wide range of genres and styles including classical, jazz, contemporary, chamber music, and more. While similar in concept to the 280VC, which has been a game-changer in the world of concert grands since its introduction in 2015, the 214VC offers the following changes from the previous 214 model:



New action and keyboard scaling design for perfect control and direct touch and feeling.

Optimized placement of string section and bridges at the soundboard for even string load, supporting the flexibility and effectiveness of the soundboard assembly resulting in improved sustain, projection and dynamics.

New innovative soundboard design for a stable 3-dimensional soundboard crown leading to enhanced resonance, dynamic spectrum and sustain.

An outer rim that maintains the traditional Bösendorfer resonance case principle with a spruce core for obtaining a maximum range of rich tonal colors.

“There has been an increased interest for smaller grand pianos that inherit the tonal qualities of the 280VC concert grand,” says Simon Oss, premium piano marketing manager, Yamaha. “Bösendorfer is the only piano manufacturer in the world building its pianos with the resonance case principle, which permits the artist to produce an unparalleled number of diverse tonal colors. With the introduction of the 214VC, musicians can now enjoy the distinctive Bösendorfer Vienna Concert sound in a smaller instrument.”

Pricing and Availability

Bösendorfer 214VC (MSRP: $154,999) will ship in January 2017.

For more information, visit the Yamaha Booth at the 2017 NAMM Show in the Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Marquis Ballroom, January 19-22, 2017, or http://4wrd.it/BOSENDORFER

About Bösendorfer

Bösendorfer was founded in 1828 in Vienna, Austria and has been the instrument of choice for many of the world’s most famous artists and composers. This limited production, handcrafted instrument remains one of the most sought after instruments for musicians, institutions, and piano enthusiasts worldwide.