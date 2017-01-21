Officially the UK’s most customer-friendly Builders

"Take time to understand the client's needs, over deliver on those needs and do it at a competitive price. Why would the client go anywhere else?" Deepak Singh, City Lofts

For the second time in three years, City Lofts London are crowned the most customer-friendly Builders in the UK.

City Lofts London has won “Best Of Customer Service” on Houzz®, the leading platform for home renovation and design. The London luxury loft conversion specialist was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, home improvement and design industry professionals.

The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners’ work was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz. Customer Service honours are based on several factors, and is always hotly contested. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognised with the Photography award.

“We’re so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including City Lofts London” said Andrew Small, MD of Houzz UK and Ireland. “Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality.”

“We’re humbled to have received recognition for our work. We’ve worked hard to establish the concept of the ‘Gentlemen-Builder’ and gratified to see it come to fruition.” Kulveer Singh, MD of City Lofts London

City Lofts are pioneers of a new breed of Builder; a Builder that puts the customer first at every turn. They also won the best customer service award in 2015, and the new comes hot off the heels of their latest nomination, to be crowned Master Builder of the Year by the Federation of Master Builders.

Whatever they're doing down at City Lofts HQ, it's working.

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home renovation and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish. Headquartered in Palo Alto