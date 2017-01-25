Palomar Modular Buildings will be exhibiting at the 2017 Texas Association of School Administrators Midwinter Conference in Austin, Texas. The Conference is being held at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas from January 29 to February 1, 2017.

Palomar will have a trade show display exhibiting the company’s education building solutions at the show. Palomar Modular Buildings will be providing information on their selection of buildings for the public, private and charter education markets in Texas, including temporary or portable classrooms, and complete school campus complexes.

The TASA Midwinter Conference includes three days of training unique to leadership roles in the state’s public school system. Highlights include over 350 exhibitors promoting the best products and services for schools, as well as relevant, practical educational programs for Administrators and School Board members alike.

About Palomar Modular Buildings

Palomar Modular Buildings manufactures advanced modular buildings for a range of industries including office, retail, healthcare, education and workforce housing. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in DeSoto, Texas, is staffed with a dedicated full-time workforce of skilled tradesmen and production managers has produced hundreds of modular projects from simple additions to complex new facilities.

