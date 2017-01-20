Alvarez & Marsal Announces 2016 Managing Director Promotions

New York, NY (PRWEB) January 20, 2017
Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has announced the promotions of 36 professionals, from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Dubai, Netherlands, China, Poland and Russia, to the position of Managing Director.
John Suckow, Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We are pleased to publicly congratulate the leaders being promoted to Managing Director within the firm. Their innovative thinking and vision has helped catapult growth and accelerate results for our clients. Their contributions personify A&M’s values and commitment to integrity and excellence.”
A&M North America (U.S.)
Corporate Performance Improvement – Global
Traci McCready, Houston
Brian Smith, New York
Helen Van Ness, New York
Disputes and Investigations
Karen Engstrom , Phoenix
Financial Industry Advisory Services
Janice DiMaria, Philadelphia
Anthony Gibbs, Chicago
Patrick O’Brien, Houston
Global Enterprise Shared Services
Michael Hudlow, Tampa
Private Equity Performance Improvement
Mike Darland, Boston
Public Sector Services
Erin Covington, Washington, D.C.
Restructuring
Darrick Martin, San Francisco
Mark Rajcevich, Chicago
Taxand
Vicky Castro, Miami
Deanna Trapp, Chicago
Transaction Advisory Group
Andrew Carroll, Boston
Kevin Karl, New York
Jay Moody, Atlanta
A&M Global Offices (United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Dubai, Netherlands, China, Poland and Russia)
Casper de Bruyn, Amsterdam
David Dutt, London
Davin Teo, Hong Kong
Dhruv Sarda , London
Floris Iking, Mexico City
Gabriele Questa, London
James Daniell , Dubai
John Keen, London
Marcos Haaland, Sao Paulo
Matt Baird, London
Peter Platsch, Frankfurt
Richard Bibby, London
Rodrigo Mattos, Rio de Janeiro
Rudolf Thomeer, Amsterdam
Steffen Kroner, Munich
Sylwia Raczynska , Warsaw
Thomas Dillenseger, Hong Kong
Thomas Queda, Munich
William Jenkins, London
About Alvarez & Marsal
Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) when conventional approaches are not enough to activate change and achieve results.
Privately held since 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that delivers business performance improvement, turnaround management and advisory services to organizations seeking to transform operations, catapult growth and accelerate results through decisive action. Our senior professionals are experienced operators, world-class consultants and industry veterans who leverage the firm's restructuring heritage to help leaders turn change into a strategic business asset, manage risk and unlock value at every stage.
When action matters, find us at alvarezandmarsal.com.
