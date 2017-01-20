Alvarez & Marsal Announces 2016 Managing Director Promotions

Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has announced the promotions of 36 professionals, from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Dubai, Netherlands, China, Poland and Russia, to the position of Managing Director.

John Suckow, Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We are pleased to publicly congratulate the leaders being promoted to Managing Director within the firm. Their innovative thinking and vision has helped catapult growth and accelerate results for our clients. Their contributions personify A&M’s values and commitment to integrity and excellence.”

A&M North America (U.S.)

Corporate Performance Improvement – Global

Traci McCready, Houston

Brian Smith, New York

Helen Van Ness, New York

Disputes and Investigations

Karen Engstrom , Phoenix

Financial Industry Advisory Services

Janice DiMaria, Philadelphia

Anthony Gibbs, Chicago

Patrick O’Brien, Houston

Global Enterprise Shared Services

Michael Hudlow, Tampa

Private Equity Performance Improvement

Mike Darland, Boston

Public Sector Services

Erin Covington, Washington, D.C.

Restructuring

Darrick Martin, San Francisco

Mark Rajcevich, Chicago

Taxand

Vicky Castro, Miami

Deanna Trapp, Chicago

Transaction Advisory Group

Andrew Carroll, Boston

Kevin Karl, New York

Jay Moody, Atlanta

A&M Global Offices (United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Dubai, Netherlands, China, Poland and Russia)

Casper de Bruyn, Amsterdam

David Dutt, London

Davin Teo, Hong Kong

Dhruv Sarda , London

Floris Iking, Mexico City

Gabriele Questa, London

James Daniell , Dubai

John Keen, London

Marcos Haaland, Sao Paulo

Matt Baird, London

Peter Platsch, Frankfurt

Richard Bibby, London

Rodrigo Mattos, Rio de Janeiro

Rudolf Thomeer, Amsterdam

Steffen Kroner, Munich

Sylwia Raczynska , Warsaw

Thomas Dillenseger, Hong Kong

Thomas Queda, Munich

William Jenkins, London

