LTPI and The Masters Conference Announce New Partnership

Legal Technology Professionals Institute (LTPI) and The Masters Conference announce a collaboration to create new resources and networking opportunities for eDiscovery and legal technology professionals.

As an educational partner, LTPI will work with sponsors of The Masters Conference on new projects that will help to continue building resources of guidelines and checklists that can be implemented by legal and information governance professionals. The final project materials developed by members of LTPI and the sponsors will then serve as the basis for highlighting during sessions held by The Masters Conference worldwide.

In addition to the creation of projects and content for the events, LTPI will offer a $75 discount on annual membership for all registrants to a Masters Conference event. Registrants can use promo code LTPIMC17 to join.

LTPI members will also benefit from discounted rates for future events hosted by The Masters Conference including a 20% discount on attendance fees for law firm professionals, corporate in-house teams, and industry consultants, as well as complimentary attendance for Government employees. Special rates and benefits will be announced to LTPI members before each of the seven events hosted in 2017 with The Masters Conference.

Kevin Clark, a Board Member at LTPI, said of the collaboration, “We are pleased to be partnering with The Masters Conference. The Masters Conference has over ten years of providing thought leadership through their events programs, and shares LTPI’s passion and commitment to the legal technology community. We know that participants of both organizations will benefit greatly from the work we will do together.”

“Joining LTPI is one further step in more than a decade of intense focus at The Masters Conference around legal technology and eDiscovery thought leadership,” said Robert Childress, Founder, and CEO of The Masters Conference. “I am excited about the new guidelines and best practices we will be able to develop among the participants of The Masters Conference and LTPI members. The Legal Industry craves many different opinions and insights. The Masters Conference continues to focus on education diversity and LTPI is an excellent step towards this goal.”

Advisory Board members and Cabinet members of both LTPI and The Master Conference will be attending the upcoming Legaltech Week in New York City. Legaltech attendees can visit the ACEDS booth #531 to learn more about LTPI membership and projects. To discuss participation in either organization, please contact us at marketing@legaltechpi.org or info(at)themastersconference(dot)com.

About The Masters Conference

The Masters Conference, the premier educational forum, continues to promote the top professionals, leading vendors while creating an environment for exclusive attendees to engage in a proactive collaboration on current challenges in the legal industry. As a global legal conference, The Masters Conference has ten years’ experience in relationship building and thought leadership growth. The Masters Conference has featured thousands of experts many of whom you trust every day. The Masters Conference continues to strive to develop various discussions focused on the ever changing world of data privacy, cybersecurity, eDiscovery and more. Learn more at http://www.mastersconference.com.

About Legal Technology Professionals Institute

Legal Technology Professional Institute is a nonprofit legal association for legal practitioners who are involved in eDiscovery, investigations and information governance. Sponsors of the initiative include the world’s leading law firms, corporations, enterprise software companies and litigation support providers. Learn more at http://www.legaltechpi.org.