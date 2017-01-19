Yamaha YTR-9445NYSII Artist Model New York C Trumpet "Premium talent requires premium-level instruments, and Xeno Artist Model line of trumpets fulfills the needs of orchestral trumpet players who demand an instrument they can depend on in any musical situation," said Brian Petterson, Yamaha

Yamaha is unveiling the newest member of the company’s respected and well-received line of Xeno Artist Model trumpets, the highest quality professional instruments that the company offers.

This new version of the Xeno Artist Model New York C trumpet (model YTR-9445NYSII-YM) follows years of evaluation and testing sessions that led to its selection by all four members of the legendary Boston Symphony Orchestra trumpet section. The premium instrument incorporates the unique Yamaha “YM” bell taper that is an excellent acoustic match for the BSO and its world-renowned Symphony Hall, while also featuring trademark Yamaha trumpet characteristics – flexible sound, enhanced dynamic response and excellent projection.

Over time, the professional community has found that Yamaha Artist Model trumpets are more dependable and consistent than other instruments, while providing ideal response, a clear high register, nuanced sound character and evenness of intonation, allowing musicians to play with their most expressive sound.

“Premium talent requires premium-level instruments, and Xeno Artist Model line of trumpets fulfills the needs of orchestral trumpet players who demand an instrument they can depend on in any musical situation,” said Brian Petterson, marketing manager, wind instruments, Yamaha Corporation of America. “The YM bell New York C trumpet offers performers great expression and colorful tonal flexibility, enabling them to have an incredibly meaningful artistic connection with the audience. Yamaha is honored to work with the Boston Symphony Orchestra trumpet section and is dedicated to assisting the greatest performing orchestras in the world achieve the singular sounds for which they are famous.”

Pricing and Availability

The Yamaha YTR-9445NYSII-YM (MSRP: $6,315) will ship in March 2017.

