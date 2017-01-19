Yamaha YHR-871GD Custom Geyer-style French horn "Artists can expect the ultimate level of expression and artistry from Yamaha horn because of the attention to detail and design input from top-level players," said Brian Petterson, marketing manager, wind instruments, Yamaha Corporation of America.

Yamaha today introduced the Custom Geyer-style YHR-871GD French horn to complement the recently introduced Custom YHR-871D model introduced at the 2016 NAMM Show.

Benefitting from the same, more traditional-style Geyer wrap as the YHR-871D, the newest addition to the Yamaha custom French horn lineup produces a rich, warm sound with a wide range of tonal character.

The original Yamaha Custom Geyer-style horns originally launched in 1979, but were discontinued in 1993. The Geyer-style wrap is enjoying renewed popularity in orchestras and with professional artists, and to offer a classic option with modern updates, Yamaha has designed this horn to provide a rich and centered tone with consistent feel and intonation in all ranges. The handcrafted construction gives these horns incredible quality and enduring value. The new gold-brass bell provides a warmth of sound to complement the characteristic sound of the yellow-brass bell models.

“Artists can expect the ultimate level of expression and artistry from Yamaha horns because of the attention to detail and design input from top-level players,” said Brian Petterson, marketing manager, wind instruments, Yamaha Corporation of America. “This new addition to the Yamaha Custom horn offering provides yet another premium option for players who desire the characteristic sound of a traditional Geyer-style horn while also obtaining the famously reliable Yamaha quality and craftsmanship.”

Yamaha YHR-871GD (MSRP: $11,020) will ship in March 2017.

