With the new critical illness and cancer plans, we hope to provide a helpful balance of protection and support for employees and their families, John Foley, President of U.S. Group Business.

Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of insurance and financial services throughout the Americas, unveiled its new group critical illness and cancer insurance plans at a meeting of the Dallas Association of Health Underwriters. The plans provide employees of companies in the U.S. and their dependents a lump sum cash benefit upon first diagnosis of cancer or any of the ten covered critical illnesses.

“When faced with life changing illnesses, patients suffer physical, emotional and financial stress,” said John Foley, President of U.S. Group Business. “With the new critical illness and cancer plans, we hope to provide a helpful balance of protection and support for employees and their families.”

The lump sum cash benefit of both the critical illness and cancer plans can be used for expenses that are not typically covered by other health insurance plans, such as lost income while the employee is unable to work, household expenses, medical bills, alternative treatments and drugs, home health care, child care services and travel related to treatments.

Employees will receive 100 percent of the face amount for the following covered critical illnesses and 25 percent for partial cancer and Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG):



Benign brain tumor

Blindness

Full cancer

Heart attack

Kidney failure

Major organ failure

Permanent paralysis

Stroke

In addition to the full cancer benefit included in both policies, Pan-American Life also pays an additional benefit amount when a covered person is diagnosed with breast cancer.

“As out-of-pocket health costs continue to rise, we know how much of an impact illnesses can have on personal finances,” added Carlo Mulvenna, Vice-President, U.S. Group Business. “Both of these lump sum plans help employees complement their company’s medical insurance, thus enhancing their entire benefits package.”

To learn more about Pan-American Life Insurance Group’s health insurance plans call 1 800-694-9888. You can also visit http://www.palig.com or send an email to sales(at)palig(dot)com.

About Pan-American Life Insurance Group

Pan-American Life Insurance Group is a leading provider of insurance and financial services throughout the Americas that has been delivering trusted financial services since 1911. The New Orleans-based Group is comprised of more than twenty member companies, employs more than 1,650 worldwide and offers top-rated individual and/or group life, accident and health insurance, employee benefits and financial services in 49 states, the District of Columbia (DC), Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The Group has branches and affiliates in Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, and 13 Caribbean markets, including Barbados, Cayman Islands, Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago. For more information, visit the Pan-American Life Web site at palig.com, follow us on Twitter @PanAmericanLife, and connect with us on LinkedIn at Pan-American Life Insurance Group.