BenefitGuard was founded in 2010 with the intent of fixing America’s retirement problem. To date, BenefitGuard has focused on improving outcomes by revolutionizing the 401(k) model. Today, the company announced its next step toward helping Americans save more, through Financial Connection, a simple guide to financial wellness.

“The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reports the savings rate for the average American is about 5.7 percent,” states Matt Bradley, CEO for BenefitGuard. “Experts suggest that individuals should be saving a minimum of 15 percent to build an emergency fund and adequately prepare for retirement. We believe these new tools in Financial Connection will provide people with the necessary knowledge and skills to close this dangerous gap in savings.” (Tweet This)

The resources in Financial Connection help simplify debt elimination, increase retirement savings, and promote financial literacy in order to improve overall financial wellness for individuals. All content on the website is free to the public; however, the chat and email functions are reserved for use by 401(k) clients.

The features of the Financial Connection site include:



Financial Formula – a 10 step process to achieve financial well-being

Financial Fundamentals – 50 key principles to gain financial literacy and simplify decision making

Financial Fitness – exercises to apply and reinforce sound financial behavior

Financial FAQ – answers to commonly asked personal finance questions

Other features: Chat, email, and search as well as quizzes, statistics, and calculators

“These new tools add great value to our clients using BenefitGuard for their small business 401(k)s,” states Chuck Cutler, Managing Partner for Financial Insight Center. “The Chat function alone provides instant access to experts who can help individuals wade through the maze of complexity that exists in the world of finance, investment, debt, and government regulations.”

The benefits of the financial wellness solution don’t stop with the employees; employers can expect to see increased productivity, job satisfaction, employee retention, and decreased absenteeism as their employees move towards financial independence.

BenefitGuard services thousands of clients across the country through a growing network of partners. Employers, employees, or financial advisors interested in exploring Financial Connection may visit the site HERE.

