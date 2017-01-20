MHEDA MVP

Associated and its subsidiary, Peach State Integrated Technologies, has been awarded the prestigious MVP (Most Valuable Partner) Status for 2017 in a program from the industry’s trade association, MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association). To be among the less than 5% of the association’s membership earning the award, Associated and Peach State successfully demonstrated a commitment to business excellence, professionalism and good stewardship.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Associated has been awarded MVP status. In order to receive this status they were required to provide evidence of their commitment to key stakeholders including customers, employees and suppliers. In addition they were evaluated on the quality of their industry and customer relations, peer-to-peer networking involvement, dedication to training for all employees and implementation business best practices.

About Associated:

Celebrating over 50 years of providing customers with innovative solutions that optimize space, labor and order fulfillment operations within their supply chain, Associated understands that handling materials in the supply chain should be more than material handling. By utilizing their unparalleled experience and industry best practices they are able to evaluate current methods and processes for storage, order fulfillment, labor and equipment utilization and recommend practical strategies to enhance their effectiveness and reduce overall cost. Featuring leading-edge engineering, fleet and labor optimization services to compliment industry-leading sales, service, rentals and parts, Associated has been the recipient of multiple awards in recognition of being a premier organization in the industry.

About Peach State:

Founded in 1975, Peach State Integrated Technologies Inc. is a professional services firm that provides strategic supply chain consulting, and complex and automated material handling solutions for their global clients. Their experienced team of supply chain consultants, engineers and project managers, design and deliver network optimization, distribution, manufacturing, and labor management solutions that increase productivity, reduce cost, mitigate risks and improve customer service across the enterprise.

About MHEDA:

The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) is the only national trade association dedicated solely to improving the proficiency of the independent material handling distributor. MHEDA represents over 600 companies in the material handling equipment business. Located in suburban Chicago, the association provides services to companies seeking to improve their business through education, networking, benchmarking and best practices. For more information, visit http://www.mheda.org.

For additional information about Associated, visit the company Web site at http://www.associated-solutions.com

