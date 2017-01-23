Diplomático Rum Announces the Launch of its New Tradition Range

Award-winning Diplomático Rum announces the release of their new Tradition Range featuring their flagship spirit, Reserva Exclusiva and two new-to-market expressions, Mantuano and Planas. With the objective of achieving a cohesive and premium look across the range, Mantuano and Planas take their lead from the emblematic Reserva Exclusiva bottle with brand icon Don Juancho, featured prominently on the label.

According to stories told by those from the region where the distillery is located, Don Juancho, a noble man who lived in the late 19th Century in Venezuela had a burning passion for traditional beverages and how they were sourced, in particular, rum. He collected a variety of exotic rums from his global travels, known among friends as the “Ambassador’s Reserves,” a reference to his class and good nature. His dedication, savoir-faire, chivalry and authenticity inspired the creation of Diplomatico Rum.

With the addition of Mantuano and Planas, the legend of Don Juancho is reinforced through their own individual identities.

Mantuano, 40% ABV, which translates to “a local noble man,” is inspired by Don Juancho who used his position of influence to benefit the development of the region he held so dear. It is an extraordinary blended rum aged for up to 8 years and superbly balanced with a taste profile ideal for mixing in cocktails like the Mary Pickford. Mantuano’s body and complexity will also appeal to those who prefer to drink it neat.

Planas, 47% ABV, aged up to 6 years, is an elegant and rich blended white rum, with an intense sipping profile. A complex charcoal filtration process helps to balance its flavors and aromas. This exquisite rum takes its name from the Planas valley, the region where the Diplomático distillery is located, nestled at the foot of the Andes Mountains. The area benefits from an ideal terroir and micro-climate for the production of the finest rums. This white sipping rum can also be enjoyed in delicate cocktails such as a Hemingway Daiquiri.

Reserva Exclusiva, 40% ABV, remains a super-premium dark sipping rum and is best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in classic cocktails like the Old Fashioned and Manhattan.

“We are very excited to release the new Diplomático Tradition Range, which reflects the brand’s premium positioning and incomparable taste profile. It is very important for us to continue to innovate and to contribute to the premiumization of the rum category,” said José Rafael Ballesteros Meléndez, Diplomático’s Chief Executive Officer.

The new tradition range will be available in key cities starting in February 2017 with Reserva Exclusiva (SRP $40), Planas (SRP $29), and Mantuano (SRP $24).

About Rum Diplomático (http://www.rondiplomatico.com/)

Diplomático is an exclusive Venezuelan premium-and-above rum brand, produced and owned by Destilerías Unidas S.A. (D.U.S.A.), one of the largest rum producers in Venezuela. In 2016 Reserva Exclusiva won a double gold medal at the 2016 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, one of the most prestigious international tasting institutions. In 2016 the brand also entered the Duty Free channel and plans to be selling in over 25 airports by the end of the year. Diplomático Rum is present today in over 60 countries around the world.