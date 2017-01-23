Mestel & Company, a leading national attorney placement firm established in 1987, announces the appointment of Arthur F. (Woody) Woodard as Executive Director to specialize in the placement of partners, development of attorney groups, and facilitation of law firm mergers for the New York region.

Woody has had an extensive legal career with some of the most highly regarded law firms. Before joining Mestel & Company, Woody was a partner and the chair of the employee benefits/executive compensation group at Kaye Scholer LLP for 28 years. Previously, he was an associate at Coudert Brothers and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. Woody earned his J.D. from New York Law School and B.A. from the City College of New York.

“Woody adds significant value to our dynamic team of industry-recognized placement consultants, who are dedicated to candor, integrity, and the highest quality of service,” stated Lynn Mestel, CEO and Chairman. “With his experience as a partner at an Am Law 100 firm and the strong professional network he has built over the course of his career, Woody brings to us deep insight and knowledge that will be very helpful to our clients and candidates. For nearly 30 years, our company has developed the careers of attorneys, built best in class legal teams, and effectuated law firm mergers. At Mestel, it’s who you know.”

