Yamaha today unveiled the Custom CSGIII Bb and A clarinets — two fine instruments that offer players a broad range of sound character, from deep and beautiful to light and colorful.

The CSGIII features keys with ergonomically comfortable positioning that allows for relaxed hand placement, an important and oft overlooked consideration. A low E/F pitch correction mechanism assists with typically hard-to-tune notes, and the optimal mix of leather and cork pads allow for a broader range of sound character options. Finally, bore design updates and strategically placed raised tone holes give players more expressive freedom and a rich sound throughout any dynamic. Combined with the high standards of quality and consistency found in Yamaha instruments, these new clarinets are an exceptional option for advanced clarinetists.

“The market demands musically-flexible, high-quality clarinets for professional musicians,” said Brian Petterson, marketing manager, wind instruments, Yamaha Corporation of America. “The Custom CSGIII clarinets provide players — from pros to high school and college students — with flexibility of sound character while also addressing the high standards of playability that discerning customers require.”

Pricing and Availability

Yamaha YCL-CSGIII, and variations (MSRP: $7,036) will ship in January 2017.

For more information, visit the Yamaha Booth at the 2017 NAMM Show in the Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Marquis Ballroom, January 19-22, 2017, or http://4wrd.it/YAMAHACLARINETS

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.