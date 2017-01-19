Yamaha YSV104-BR Silent Violin “Yamaha is satisfying the needs of a rapidly growing segment of players who are passionate about improving their playing skills," said Ken Dattmore, Yamaha Strings.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of one of its most unique string instruments, Yamaha today announced a newly-designed SILENT Violin, the YSV104, which is significantly lighter than previous models and incorporates advanced technology for an improved aural experience.

Yamaha revolutionized the violin industry in 1997 with the introduction of its first silent model, the SV100, which represented the first affordable and widely-distributed electric violin in history. The instrument was subsequently honored with a “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science the following year, and has spawned an entire family of Yamaha SILENT string instruments, including viola, cello and bass.

Over its 20-year legacy, SILENT Violin has been refined with several models to meet the needs of students, hobbyists, and professional violinists worldwide, enabling them to practice silently through headphones to improve their playing and performance skills.

The new YSV104 anniversary model provides even more ease-of-use and convenience to a new generation of players. Not only is the instrument lighter than previous SILENT Violins, but it also borrows cutting edge technology found in the company’s SILENT Brass systems. This ensures an unprecedented sonic richness and tone of a concert quality instrument with stunningly-clean reverb when played through headphones, while creating very little external sound.

The violin also incorporates the Yamaha SRT Powered system which simulates the natural sound and resonance of an acoustic violin by using samples recorded with microphones placed at the listener’s ears. This allows the SILENT Violin to perfectly simulate the natural playing experience while its solid body design has reduced the actual sound output. The entire violin is professionally set-up with improved peg design, fingerboard manufacture and bridge placement.

“Yamaha is satisfying the needs of a rapidly growing segment of players who are passionate about improving their playing skills—from a student practicing in their dorm room or apartment, to Baby Boomers looking to rekindle their passion for playing the instrument,” said Ken Dattmore, marketing manager, Yamaha Strings. “The new YSV104 SILENT Violin fulfills their passion, providing a mobile practice studio perfect for home, backstage or hotel rooms.”

Pricing and Availability

The Yamaha SILENT Violin YSV104 (MSRP: $1,395.00) includes a 5-year limited warranty and comes in three colors: red, brown, and black. It will ship in July 2017.

For more information, visit the Yamaha Booth at the 2017 NAMM Show in the Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Marquis Ballroom, January 19-22, 2017, or http://4wrd.it/YAMAHASILENTVIOLIN

