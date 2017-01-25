Eric Bell, a full-blooded Apache, half Chiricahua from Mescalero, New Mexico; half San Coalos from Arizona, devoted writer and author, has completed his new book “Tribal Anthology”: a gripping and potent story of growing-up, learning from the past and surviving the odds. Follow along as a group of teens learn from legends and traditions.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Eric Bell’s passionately crafted work portrays the beauty of life, friendship and culture.

A group of teenage friends encounter tribal legends from stories told through generations of their people from long ago to present day. They spend a summer of fun and excitement. It then leads to fear and death, but they learn a lesson about humanity and tradition.

Readers who wish to experience this coming-of-age work can purchase“Tribal Anthology” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

