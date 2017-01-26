Lacretia Caulder-Jones, a wife, mother, poet, devoted writer and author, has completed her new book “Poetry and Me”: a vibrant work of poetry guiding the reader through some of life’s lessons and fun experiences.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Lacretia Caulder-Jones’s unique work will be loved by children and adults alike!

This book is full of fun, colorful moments in time illustrating the world through a child’s eyes using poetry.

It is not only a book, but a keepsake! Within its cover is a poem that will allow personalization that will be treasured for years to come.

Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase“Poetry and Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.