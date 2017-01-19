DCN Hyundai Celebrates Grand Opening

DCN Hyundai Located on Highway 1 in South Brunswick, N.J., hosted their Grand Opening Celebration on Jan. 10. Partnering up with local radio station New Jersey 101.5, DCN Hyundai started off their Grand Opening celebration by running a 3-year lease giveaway promotion of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra. Since the start of the promotion in November, over 8,000 people entered to win the lease.

A ribbon cutting ceremony started off the festivities by South Brunswick Township Manager Bernard Hvozdovic, Councilman Charlie Carley, and Councilman Joe Camarota. Following, was a party in the DCN showroom with food, drinks, and fun. The night ended with the drawing of the winner of the lease. DCN Hyundai would like to congratulate Jennifer Alonso of Somerset, N.J. on her new car!

“As the new owner of DCN I wanted to host our Grand Opening and meet more of the community we are growing with." Said Joseph D. Natale.

Being a business with a new owner, DCN Hyundai strives to be an inviting dealership that makes car buying easy for their customers, as well as continuing to grow within their local community. DCN Hyundai is committed to providing their customers with the best car buying experience possible. The brand itself provides luxury, safety and performance and is surpassing other brands exponentially. DCN Hyundai welcomes you to come in and meet the team even if it’s just to check it out.

