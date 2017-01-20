The two newest companies to join the University City Science Center’s Port business incubator are transforming healthcare treatment options for patients. Vironika, a spin out from The Wistar Institute, and Sanguis, launched by a trio of students from the University of Pennsylvania, are both taking lab space at 3624 Market Street.

Vironika is developing a treatment for a chronic viral infection and its associated diseases, with the goal of developing the first drug that disrupts latent infection involving the Epstein Barr Virus. The company’s work is supported by multiple NIH SBIR grants, translating research by Drs. Paul Lieberman and Troy Messick of The Wistar Institute.

The student founders of Sanguis are working to address a significant gap in care for chemotherapy patients. Blood cell counts are usually only measured when the patient is visiting the clinic, which can leave patients vulnerable to medical complications if their blood cell counts drop between visits. Sanguis is developing a convenient and cost-efficient handheld device for frequent monitoring of blood cell counts in these patients. With the device, patients receiving chemotherapy can monitor their side-effects while preventing serious medical complications.

Sanguis is also participating in the Science Center’s Phase 1 Ventures program, an accelerator that provides funding, commercial expertise, and business-building tools to newly-launched companies developing technologies that require significant R&D and/or regulatory development.

The Port business incubator has helped hundreds of emerging life sciences, physical sciences, and digital technology companies launch and grow by connecting them to business-building programs, clinical resources, investors and advice. The Port offers a range of affordable and flexible options for fast-growing companies, from cubicles, fully furnished offices, and wet and dry labs directly in the heart of uCity Square, with coworking available at the Innovation Center @3401 (ic@3401).The Port also connects its residents to Greater Philadelphia’s diverse and supportive innovation ecosystem. Over the last four years, Port residents have successfully raised more than $250 million in capital.

