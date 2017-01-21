New Kensington Vanguard VP Zach Sams looks forward to expanding the company's Lone Star Division. We're excited that Zach has come on board in a leadership role within our Lone Star Division." - Brian Cooper, KV Co-Chief Executive Officer

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services (KV), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, is pleased to announce the hiring of a new executive vice president for its Lone Star division in Dallas: Zach Sams. As a highly-experienced title insurance industry veteran, Sams will be focused on the Company’s expansion initiatives in the booming DFW market.

“We're excited that Zach has come on board in a leadership role within our Lone Star division,” said Brian Cooper, Co-Chief Executive Officer at KV. “His entrepreneurialism, energy, professionalism and stellar reputation in the marketplace make him a great fit for the position.”

From Fidelity National Title Company, where he grew in his career for several years, to KV as of November, Sams looks forward to his future with the Company. The transition from VP of Sales and Marketing at Fidelity to EVP is going smoothly, he said. While he’s still managing people, and maintaining a focus on client relations, he is heavily concentrated on expanding and growing KV’s footprint here in Dallas.

“We’re on a roll,” Sams said. “We’ve already opened a new location in Dallas and have multiple conversations going for new offices in several locations in and around the DFW metroplex.”

Recruiting and supporting KV’s growing local team will be areas to which Sams will add tremendous value, Cooper said. From his years of industry experience, Sams understands the needs of escrow officers and business development folks in the DFW market. In Cooper’s words, “The Company is expanding our local platform where professionals can perform and grow while enjoying the ride.”

“Zach is off to a great start,” said Jennifer Maxwell, a Dallas-based National Commercial Underwriter & Branch Manager at KV. “We couldn’t be happier that he has joined KV.”