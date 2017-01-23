The Aurora-based Fitzsimons Credit Union was honored with two community service awards in 2016. They were awarded the Juntos Avanzamos designation earlier this year and received second place in Colorado for The Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award for their work with the Hispanic community. Fitzsimons Credit Union is dedicated to helping everyone with their financial needs and especially enjoys helping the Hispanic populations have access to affordable banking products and services.

The Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award is a CUNA Award (Credit Union National Association) that is given to a credit union for its social responsibility projects within the community. Fitzsimons Credit Union received the award for their work to better and enrich the lives of the Hispanic community.

The Juntos Avanzamos designation is reserved for credit unions committed to serving and helping the Hispanic community. Originally developed by the Cornerstone Credit Union League, Juntos Avanzamos was used to recognize credit unions serving Hispanic consumers in Texas and Oklahoma. “The Juntos Avanzamos designation helps assure that credit unions are truly friendly to the Hispanic market,” Scott Earl, President and CEO of the Mountain West Credit Union Association said. “Fitzsimons has proven itself to be a strong advocate for its Hispanic members by providing lifeline and expanded services that help improve their lives. We applaud them for this achievement.”

Qualifying credit unions must demonstrate that they have flexible loan underwriting and customer identification acceptance policies, offer affordable credit, savings and transaction services, and make their products, services and financial education accessible to Spanish-speakers.

Fitzsimons Credit Union is located in Aurora, CO which is 28% Hispanic or Latino. Fitzsimons Credit Union re-focused its efforts to be a valued partner to the Hispanic community beginning in 2011 with research, educating the staff about Latino culture, and adjusting products and services to meet this demographic’s needs. The credit union began to see the positive effects of its efforts towards this underserved population in 2014 and is continuing to develop and fine-tune products and services to better serve this community. The credit union offers accounts for those with alternative forms of ID, loans for those with ITINs, credit building loans for those with no or low credit, financial literacy in Spanish for those that could use a little guidance, and a 0%-interest loan for those looking to pay for citizenship expenses.

About Fitzsimons Credit Union

Fitzsimons Credit Union has three locations based out of Aurora, CO and primarily serves the communities of Aurora, Strasburg, Watkins, Bennett and parts of Centennial. Fitzsimons Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to providing for the financial success of all members. Fitzsimons Credit Union has served its members and the community since 1955 and offers competitive products such as checking accounts, loans, mortgages, online banking and more. For more information, visit Fitzsimonscu.com.

About Juntamos Avanzamos

Juntos Avanzamos, Together We Advance, is a designation for credit unions committed to serving and empowering Hispanic consumers, and was developed by the Cornerstone Credit Union League, which represents Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. The National Federation of Community Development Credit Unions, working with the Cornerstone League and Coopera, Iowa-based consultants to the industry on the Hispanic market, the Network of Latino Credit Unions and Professionals (NLCUP), the Mountain West Credit Union Association and other industry partners, work together to bring the program to a national credit union audience. Visit http://www.cdcu.coop/initiatives/serving-underserved-markets/immigrants/juntos-avanzamos