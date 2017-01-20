Yamaha WX-230 Xylophone “The YX-230 offers something completely new and fresh to the world of student percussion,” says Troy C. Wollwage, marketing manager, Yamaha Percussion.

Yamaha Corporation of America today showcased the YX-230 xylophone, a step-up mallet percussion instrument that is ideal for beginning percussionists.

Measuring 45.5” long in a compact, simple design, this 3-octave (C-to-C range) tabletop student xylophone is intended for 5th-7th graders who often use rented “student kits” before progressing to tabletop xylophones in middle school. It requires no assembly and offers easy playability and handling, making the YX-230 xylophone the perfect first instrument for music education, practice and performance.

Made with quality materials and featuring 1-1/2"-wide bars, the YX-230 also employs octave tuning, resulting in a tone that is suitable for solo playing and private practice at home. Octave tuning reduces superfluous overtones, resulting in a pleasing sound for solo performance.

“The YX-230 offers something completely new and fresh to the world of student percussion,” says Troy C. Wollwage, marketing manager, Yamaha Percussion. “We interviewed dealers, schools, artists and educators while developing this product in order to gain direct insight into the real needs of the market. The result is a versatile xylophone that replaces the traditional, student percussion kit with an instrument featuring exceptional quality, tuning consistency and sound that will set beginning percussion students on a path towards success.”

The new xylophone’s professionally tuned padauk wood bars provide the Yamaha quality of sound that band directors have appreciated for more than three decades. A built-in handle allows the instrument to be easily carried by one person. The post, which is made of resin, will not bend and dampen bar resonance or cause unwanted noise.

The YX-230 comes complete with a cover that protects the instrument from dust and scratches, as well as a pair of ME-103 mallets. The YGS-70 stand and PCS-YX230 soft case are sold separately.

Pricing and Availability

The YX-230 tabletop xylophone will begin shipping in January 2017, and carries an MSRP from $1,398 to $1,724.

For more information, visit the Yamaha Booth at the 2017 NAMM Show in the Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Marquis Ballroom, January 19-22, 2017, or http://4wrd.it/YX-230

-END-

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.