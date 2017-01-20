Yamaha TF-RACK Digital Mixer “TF-RACK adds even more versatility and potential to the TF lineup, providing fantastic sound quality and great flexibility in a unit that fits into just three spaces of any standard component rack," said Nithin Cherian, Yamaha.

Yamaha today showcased TF-RACK, a powerful, compact rack-mount version of the company’s acclaimed TF Series digital mixing consoles.

TF-RACK offers all of the features found in TF Series desktop models released in 2015, and is intended for smaller or more portable venues, particularly when a proper mix position may not be available.

Yamaha introduced the first digital mixer in 1987 and has since redefined digital mixing with a comprehensive lineup that delivers world-renowned sonic quality, operability, functionality and reliability.

Aimed at new users and experienced professionals looking to get working faster than ever, the TF Series brings time-saving performance capabilities, such as fast, accurate gain setup, single step compression and EQ, and microphone specific presets to even the most modest sound reinforcement applications.

TF-RACK expands on these promises with a compact mixer that fits in a 3U rack space, providing the perfect solution for smaller live music venues, a working regional band, a portable house of worship, or in a meeting hall. The rack-mount edition carries the same core engine – Steinberg® Nuendo Live recording software, apps for mixing and expansion capabilities – as each of the other models.

In addition, the TF Series rack-mount mixer will ship with firmware version 3.0 that adds full fader views on its touch screen, the ability to add an administrator password, and many other enhancements. Yamaha has also partnered with Ultimate Ears, a premier supplier of in-ear monitoring products to create presets for the TF Series to provide stunning sonic clarity for the performer.

This firmware is also available at http://4wrd.it/TFSERIESFIRMWARE3 so that existing TF console customers can enjoy these new enhancements.

“TF Series consoles represent a significant milestone in our company’s 30-year history of digital mixer innovation, launching a new era of ‘intuitiveness,’” said Nithin Cherian, marketing manager, Pro Audio, Yamaha Corporation of America. “TF-RACK adds even more versatility and potential to the TF lineup, providing fantastic sound quality and great flexibility in a unit that fits into just three spaces of any standard component rack.”

Like its desktop counterparts, TF-RACK is compatible with TF StageMix™ for wireless Wi-Fi remote mixing via iPad, and the MonitorMix™ app for aux send mixing via most smartphones or tablet PCs. Since it is not Wi-Fi dependent, TF-RACK sets a new standard for reliability in mixing, allowing it to maintain its full functionality even if the network goes offline. Users can simply continue mixing on the touch screen or opt to use it as their primary control surface as they wish.

TF-RACK also offers an intuitive set of controls for users with all levels of experience, including:



16+1 stereo inputs, 16 outputs

1-knob COMP™ and 1-knob EQ™ for fast, easy control over your sound

GainFinder™ input setup for optimum gain structure

QuickPro Presets™ optimized microphone, music and output presets that include popular model choices from Audio-Technica, Sennheiser, Shure and Ultimate Ears

Instant loading single step scene recall

Expansion capabilities of up to two stage boxes, as needed

TouchFlow Operation™ for easy, efficient control combining Select Channel and Cetralogic™ interfaces with the touch screen functionality

A comprehensive range of I/O connections directly on the rear panel

An optional NY64-D Dante I/O card and Tio1608-D I/O rack

Pricing and Availability

Yamaha TF Series Rack-Mount Mixer (MSRP: $2,100) is currently shipping.

For more information, please visit the Yamaha Booth at the 2017 NAMM Show in the Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Marquis Ballroom, January 19-22, 2017, or 4wrd.it/TFRack

