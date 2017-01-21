Swickard Auto Group Announces Acquisition of Brien Ford of Everett

We’re pleased to welcome Epic Ford as the newest member of the Swickard Auto Group family. We are excited to work with the great team at Epic Ford – which shares our passion for customer experience

Swickard Auto Group is pleased to announce the completion of the purchase of Brien Ford of Everett, WA.

With the new ownership comes a new name, Epic Ford. The dealership is the second in the Pacific Northwest for Swickard Auto Group. The locally owned company also owns and operates Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville in Oregon.

Jeff Swickard, President and CEO of Swickard Auto Group said “This transaction represents a great opportunity for our customers and employees. We’re pleased to welcome Epic Ford as the newest member of the Swickard Auto Group family. We are excited to work with the great team at Epic Ford – which shares our passion for customer experience.”

Brien Ford has been in operation since 1971. As Epic Ford, the dealership will continue to sell and service new & used Ford cars, trucks and SUVs. The dealership will also retain former co-owner Casey Salz as General Manager as well as most current employees.

“Our commitment to service has helped make Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville the #1 Mercedes-Benz dealer in Oregon in new car sales volume and we were recognized by Mercedes-Benz last year as a Best of the Best Dealer,” says Swickard. “This purchase is an ideal platform for growth in the Puget Sound region with the coveted Ford brand.”

Plans already in the works for improved service include adding courtesy loaner vehicles for customers having service work performed as well as other changes still to be announced.

About Swickard Auto Group: Swickard Auto Group owns and operates Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville since May 2014. Led by Jeff Swickard, the dealership has achieved the status of #1 Mercedes-Benz sales volume in Oregon since its acquisition.

About Epic Ford – Casey Salz will continue as General Manager along with the management team currently at Epic Ford. As one of the most admired automotive dealerships as rated online by consumers, we look forward to continuing our customer focused approach to selling and servicing Ford vehicles.

The combined businesses will employ about 200 people.