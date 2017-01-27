ACTS, a Jacksonville based ISV, today announced it has attained a Gold Cloud Productivity competency, demonstrating a “best-in-class” ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corp. customers’ evolving needs in today’s mobile-first, cloud-first world. This marks the now eighth Gold competency achieved by ACTS, distinguishing itself within the top one percent of Microsoft’s partner ecosystem.

The Microsoft Gold Competency signifies to the market that a company has demonstrated the highest level of skill and achievement within a given technology specialization. Microsoft competencies are designed to help differentiate a partner’s specific technology capabilities, helping customers find solution providers quickly and easily. Each competency has a unique set of requirements and benefits, formulated to represent the specific skills and services that partners bring to the industry.

“This Microsoft Gold Competency in Cloud Productivity validates our expertise in helping customers leverage cloud infrastructure and demonstrates our knowledge of Microsoft and the Microsoft portfolio,” says CEO James Farhat. “ACTS is committed to providing IT solutions that solve everyday business challenges and drive successful business outcomes.”

With the rising demand for cloud solutions and the growth in Microsoft Office 365, the Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency certifies ACTS’ ability to sell and deploy Microsoft cloud and hybrid solutions. Other competencies achieved by ACTS include, Application Development, Cloud Platform, Collaboration and Content, Data Analytics, Digital Advertising, Hosting, and Intelligent Systems.

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace in the latest technologies, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

ACTS is a Florida-based ISV and technology solution provider working with businesses to leverage technology for competitive advantage and market share growth. With work grounded in a business outcome methodology, ACTS has been helping clients for more than 15 years. As a Microsoft multi-Gold Competency Partner, ACTS delivers customized solutions to businesses to help increase productivity and enhance efficiency using best practices.