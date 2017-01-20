Bricks 4 Kidz® Franchise recognized by Entrepreneur magazine

“We’re honored by these awards and recognition,” says Michelle Cote, Founder. “It is reflective of all the hard work we put into our offerings in 2016 and we are very excited to share our new vision for enriching the lives of children in 2017."

Florida-based Bricks 4 Kidz® has been named the number one children’s enrichment company for 2016 by Entrepreneur magazine. A subsidiary of Creative Learning Corporation (CLC), Bricks 4 Kidz® also earned top children's enrichment honors in 2014 and 2015.

In addition to receiving the top ranking for children’s enrichment, Bricks 4 Kidz® was also recognized as a leader in the Franchise 500, global, home-based/mobile, low-cost and fastest-growing companies’ categories.

“We’re honored by these awards and recognition,” says Michelle Cote, Founder. “It is reflective of all the hard work we put into our offerings in 2016 and we are very excited to share our new vision for enriching the lives of children in 2017."

Entrepreneur magazine has released its annual top franchise rankings for 37 years. Each year’s list is meticulously reviewed by potential franchisees to determine which companies offer revenue and growth potential. The awarding process begins six months before announcement, and companies are reviewed based on the following qualifications:



Verification by Entrepreneur magazine

Total disclosure agreement

Seeking franchisees in the United States

Possessing at least 10 units, at least one of which must be in the United States

No Chapter 11 filing proceedings

Failure to meet any of these qualifications removes a company from the running.

About Creative Learning Corporation

Creative Learning Corporation (CLCN.OB) is the owner and developer of two unique and highly successful franchised children’s enrichment programs: Bricks 4 Kidz® and Sew Fun Studios®. Both programs are based on (1) the operation of after-school classes, (2) summer camps as well as day camps during the school year, (3) in-school workshops and (4) birthday parties.

Creative Learning Corporation continues its global growth by following the basic business model that has led to over 600+ franchises globally in the first five years. By granting our award-winning concepts to highly qualified business owners, we are able to ensure our message and branding efforts are met with consistency and quality both on a national and international scale.