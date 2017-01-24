Propel (http://www.propelPLM.com), a cloud Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software provider, today announced new project management and collaboration capabilities to help extended teams be more productive and launch products on time. The latest release of the Propel PLM Suite provides a single place for everyone involved in a product launch to access, share and collaborate on all the latest product, project and customer information. Engineers, sales and marketing, partners and customers can view current product features, files, customer requirements, and cost rollups in the context of their project work. Features like task boards make it easy for teams to coordinate their work, while configurable dashboards and Gantt charts help management keep product launches on track.

Product, Project and CRM Integration: instead of having separate systems to manage product designs, project tasks, and customer information, teams can now see everything they need in one place. When viewing project details, distributed team members can easily view the latest product revision, files, and engineering change orders. Propel’s CRM integration allows everyone to also see how project activities can impact sales opportunities, customer issues, and specific customer requirements.

Complete Product Visibility: projects, activities, and deliverables all can be integrated to all types of product information. In addition to hardware designs, Propel also helps product teams manage product data like sales collateral, pricing and services instructions.

Project Task Boards: task boards offer team members a highly visual and easy way to get work done. Team members can update tasks by dragging tasks to a new status or owner, while managers can easily track work using project dashboards or Gantt charts.

Team Collaboration: customers, partners and employees can be more engaged in the development and launch process by using embedded and threaded discussions for any project, activity or deliverable. By capturing discussions in the context of the project work, it’s easier for everyone to understand project decisions, leverage past product discussions and generate less email.

Configurable Dashboards, Projects and Fields: any aspect of a project can be highly personalized and tailored by business users without the need of IT resources, so companies can have one place to track project financials, related sales opportunities, and customer information.

Comments on the News

“Many companies are using generic project management apps that are completely separate from their product data, so teams often end up missing deadlines or making mistakes with outdated or incorrect product information,” according to Brian Sohmers, Chief Product Officer at Propel. “Our newest release helps team members manage their work with easy to use task boards and familiar project concepts, together with all the product and customer information they need. And all this is available in a transparent and trusted cloud solution, so everyone can easily get involved in the product launch process.”

“Propel makes understanding and organizing my data easier,” according to Glenn Skutt, President of PowerHub Systems. “We had been looking at the PLM space but assumed that we could not afford what we really needed. We liked the Propel model of a new and modern PLM application built on a robust, flexible and collaborative cloud platform.”

About Propel

Propel is a cloud Product Lifecycle Management software company that brings your customers closer to your products. With Propel, your customers can participate in every part of the product lifecycle, from capturing customer needs to resolving issues in the field. Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Propel offers modern and collaborative PLM capabilities built on the Salesforce App Cloud. For more information, visit http://www.propelPLM.com.