For 50 years, Powderhorn Mountain Resort has been serving up skiing on the beautiful Grand Mesa, located just 45-minutes from Grand Junction, Colorado. From the early days, with just a single rope tow, to present day, featuring the new Flat Top Flyer high-speed detachable quad lift, Powderhorn continuously provides some of the best tree skiing in Colorado.

“Powderhorn is a hidden gem,” explained Mistalynn Meyeraan, spokesperson for the Grand Junction Visitor & Convention Bureau. “Those who’ve visited know that they feature great snow, friendly staff and minimal lift lines. Add to that our incredibly reasonable lift ticket prices and the fact that we’re only 45 minutes from the amenities of Grand Junction, Colorado and you’ll understand why we’re a destination that should be visited to be fully appreciated.”

There is a new program being offered in 2017 to help both Powderhorn loyalists and newcomers alike learn more about the mountain from the perspective of their professional Ski Patrol.

Ski Patrol Ski Along at Powderhorn

No one knows the ins and outs of a ski resort better than its Ski Patrol—after all, it’s their job. But few really get to see what it’s like to serve on the mountain. For an unparalleled insider's experience, book Powderhorn’s new Ski Patrol Ski Along. You’ll ski with a professional Ski Patroller and learn some of the tools of the trade such as safety and transporting and caring for guests on the mountain.

“We’ve developed the “Ski Patrol Ski Along” program to serve as a local guide to educate guests of all ages about the roles of ski patrol and their importance to the resort,” said Ryan Robinson, Marketing and Sales Manager at Powderhorn. “Plus, this program allows our professional patrollers to become a mentor to others, while imparting knowledge for those looking to possibly work in the ski industry,” said Robinson.

There are two Ski Patrol Ski Along experiences: the two-hour package is $75 per person; the four-hour package is $95 per person. For more information or to book, call 970-268-5158.

Powderhorn Mountain Resort has partnered with the Grand Junction Visitor & Convention Bureau to offer a new ski and stay package in 2017, allowing guests to customize their stay. Choose between 15 hotels and one to five day days of skiing. Affordable flights from several locations, paired with affordable hotel and ski packages means guests can ski more and worry less. http://www.visitgrandjunction.com/ski-stay

For more information on Powderhorn Mountain Resort and the various vacation options available, visit http://www.visitgrandjunction.com. Want to see more of Powderhorn Mountain Resort’s journey? Check out the 50th Anniversary video for interviews and images from the swinging 60s to today.

About Powderhorn Mountain Resort (wwwpowderhorn.com) – Nestled deep in the heart of the Grand Mesa on the storied Western Slope of Colorado, Powderhorn is a scenic, family-friendly ski, snowboard, and mountain bike destination featuring 1,600 acres of terrain suited to a variety of abilities and preferences. Powderhorn is known for extending exceptional value to each guest, thanks to improvements at the resort and a mountain focused on creating a one-of-a-kind, year-round experience. Western Colorado is known for its wide-open spaces, distinctive topography and friendly local residents. To learn more about Powderhorn Mountain Resort, visit http://www.powderhorn.com or call 970-268-5700. Join the conversation at http://www.facebook.com/skipowderhorn and http://www.twitter.com/skipowderhorn.

About Grand Junction (http://www.visitgrandjunction.com) - Grand Junction is Colorado’s Wine Country featuring 24 wineries with year-round tasting rooms, and boasting more than 275 days of sunshine annually which helps produce much of the state’s peach, grape and fruit crops. It is the largest city in Western Colorado, located at the junction of the Gunnison and Colorado Rivers, between Salt Lake City and Denver on Interstate 70. At an altitude of 4,586 feet, warm summers and moderate spring, fall and winter seasons allow for year-round golf, hiking and world-renowned road and mountain biking. Among Grand Junction's spectacular red cliffs and winding canyons are the 11,000-foot Grand Mesa, the world's largest flat-topped mountain, the 7,500-foot Book Cliffs including the Wild Horse Area, and the breathtaking 7,000-foot Colorado National Monument. Nearby Powderhorn Mountain Resort provides downhill skiing in the winter and New in 2016 - lift accessible mountain biking. Surrounded by an abundance of public lands, Grand Junction is also a mecca for hunting, fishing, dirt bike and ATV riding. Other attractions include three national scenic byways, rafting, boating, extensive public art displays, museums, and a vibrant downtown featuring creative culinary options, shopping, Two Rivers Convention Center and the Avalon Theatre. The Grand Junction Visitor & Convention Bureau is a department of the City of Grand Junction and is the official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for the region.