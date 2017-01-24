Institute for Professional Care Education Opens Call for Speakers

The Institute for Professional Care Education (IPCed) announced today that for the first time, they are opening up their webinars to other vendors, providers and senior care visionaries in the United States, so they can share their best practices and stories.

The 2017 IPCed Webinar Call for Abstracts will be open by February 1, 2017 and will close on February 28, 2017.

In 2016, IPCed held an average of three webinars a month, attracting registrations that averaged anywhere from 500 to 1,000 a month. The viewers of these webinars ranged across the eldercare continuum, including Home Health, Hospice, Private Duty Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Skilled Nursing Facilities.

“We have found tremendous success in our webinars,” said Sharon Brothers, President and Founder of IPCed. “For our business, they have allowed us to become thought leaders in the post-acute market. Senior care professionals are attracted to our webinars because we explore important topics that impact and challenge our industry.”

IPCed’s theme for 2017 is “The Four R’s: Retention, Recruitment, Referrals and Regulation.” All submitted topics must be related to post-acute care providers retaining staff, recruiting new staff, obtaining client referrals and/or keeping up with regulations and remaining in compliance. Sessions may cover one or all of the topics. All presentations must include reference to why professional educational development and continuing education are core to be successful in one or all of these area.

Submissions must include a presentation abstract of 150-200 words, the presenter’s biography and speaking history, and learning outcomes for the session. Presentations are to be no longer than one hour in length. Those interested in presenting a webinar through IPCed’s webinar series are encouraged to contact Marc Reed, Marketing Manager at mreed(at)ipced(dot)com for more information. The abstract submission form is available here http://www.ipced.com/webinars/abstracts.

About the Institute for Professional Care Education:

The Institute for Professional Care Education (http://www.ipced.com), an OnCourse Healthcare Company, provides engaging, interactive, easy to use training courses for the long-term care industry, both online, live and in DVD formats. IPCed specializes in initial and ongoing training for caregivers working in home care, assisted living and community-based care as well as continuing education for care professionals including nurses, social workers, administrators, and nursing assistants. IPCed was founded by people who know caregiving and who understand how crucial education and training are to running a first-class quality business. IPCed’s team knows that effective, engaging training is essential – for delivering quality care and building a solid, sustaining business. Learn more at http://www.ipced.com.

