There are many associations made with the glamorous Mexican destination that is Los Cabos including golden beaches, crystal clear water and sky, Mexican hospitality, whale watching and the Hollywood A-list. This month thanks to a new astronomy experience launching at the newly opened Grand Velas Los Cabos, stargazing will be added to this list of unique experiences available in this Mexican haven. Considered by NASA one of the top 20 places to research the night-sky, resort guests can enjoy a series of astronomy evenings complimentary. Accompanied by a bonfire and signature cocktails, the stargazing activity is held oceanfront overlooking the Sea of Cortez.

The hotel, which opened on December 20, launches ‘Night Sky’, an astronomy experience which offers the exciting opportunity to discover the stars, planets and constellations stretching over the Los Cabos Baja Peninsula. Hosted by certified NAI (National Association for Interpretation) Interpreters and experts in astronomy, the three hour tour includes guided use of a 12-inch telescope, the biggest in Los Cabos.

During a new moon monthly – starting on January 28, guests have the opportunity to see planets, nebulae, constellations and, if lucky, they could be treated to a meteor shower, which are quite frequent over the Los Cabos sky. This truly memorable and unique experience offers guests the opportunity to learn more about the planet and solar system whilst enjoying the spectacular Los Cabos setting.

Rates at Grand Velas Los Cabos start at $750 per person per night in double occupancy. The all-inclusive rate includes luxury suite accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, nightly entertainment, tax and service charge, and more. For hotel reservations or additional information, please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://loscabos.grandvelas.com.

About Grand Velas Los Cabos:

The new Grand Velas Los Cabos on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula is the fifth property of the Velas Resorts. Located between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, the $150 million beachfront property offers the next generation of all-inclusive amenities and facilities with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort. All 304 ocean view suites are over 1,180 sq. ft. with private terraces and some personal plunge pools while duplex wellness suites have designated wellness amenities and insuite juice bars. Grand Velas Los Cabos features five gourmet restaurants with an extensive beverage program and wine based features inspired by the proximity to the region producing Mexico’s fine wines. A staff ratio of 3 to 1; 16,370 sq. ft. convention center with the capability for 20 breakout rooms; 35,000 sq. ft. Leading Spa with 16 treatment rooms and hydrotherapy facility; three pools; and pool and beach concierges are available. Rounding out the list of amenities and services are a Life Fitness Center with personal trainers, exercise programs, yoga, Pilates and meditation; recreational activities program; separate teens’ and kids’ club facilities and activities program; 24-hour personalized butler concierge service; and 24-hour insuite service. Opening in February, a gallery of contemporary art will continue the company’s commitment to bringing the art, fashion and culture of Mexico to guests. The curved, half-moon design of the hotel catches eyes along the corridor with an iconic grand entrance that’s open air, three stories high and over 300 ft. above sea level. All of this beachfront, just 35 minutes from the Los Cabos International Airport which directly services over 40 destinations in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Velas Resorts are operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts. For reservations or additional information, please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://loscabos.grandvelas.com.