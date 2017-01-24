“Being innovative with our marketing practices by creating videos such as this demonstrates our creative approach to solving business problems, building relationships with our clients, and highlighting our firm’s unique culture.” ~ Ryan Hauber, Partner

Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C. (HK), a Top 100 CPA and business consulting firm, has debuted a parody trailer of the recently released Warner Bros. Pictures film, “The Accountant,” starring Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick and directed by Gavin O’Connor. “The Accountants: The Sequel” takes on the dramatic tone of the original trailer while inserting common accounting industry culture and humor.

This is not the first parody HK has created as part of the marketing strategy. They also have a series of Shark Tank video parodies showcasing a selection of their 40-plus services. Partner Ryan Hauber says, “Being innovative with our marketing practices by creating videos such as this demonstrates our creative approach to solving business problems, building relationships with our clients, and highlighting our firm’s unique culture.”

“The Accountant” was written by Bill Dubuque, and HK’s parody sequel was coincidentally written and produced by Bill Smith and Happee Smith Productions located in Dubuque, Iowa. HK’s video is available for viewing on the firm’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=by69beKq1og.

HK is a Top 100 CPA and business consulting firm in the U.S. and has been recognized for its national and regional growth for six consecutive years by Accounting Today (2016). HK has also been recognized as one of only 50 Best of the Best Accounting Firms in the U.S. (INSIDE Public Accounting 2015). The largest Iowa-based CPA firm, HK is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, with additional locations in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Clinton, Iowa, Moline and Geneseo, Ill., Madison and Platteville, Wis. In addition to the CPA practice, HK includes HK Financial Services (HKFS), HK Payroll Services (HKP) and the HK Alliance, which consists of CPA and business consulting firms throughout the U.S. sharing resources and best practices.