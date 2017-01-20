Yamaha Drums 50th Anniversary “Consistent manufacturing and great sounding drums have always been our main priorities,” said Steven Fisher, marketing manager, Yamaha Drums.

For 50 years, Yamaha Drums has garnered high acclaim from the world’s top drummers ever since the company’s first drums were created in 1967. Unsurpassed in sound and quality, they continue to receive praise and admiration throughout the drum industry to this day.

Yamaha has always approached the art of instrument making with respect to the instrument’s origins. The company set out to manufacture its first acoustic drums with great courage, drawing upon some of the best facets of Japanese culture: an industrious work ethic, meticulous attention to detail, advanced technologies, and focused passion and energy in making the very best sounding drums.

Innovations developed by Yamaha include the legendary Recording Custom, HEXRACK, ball-style tom mount that rotates 360 degrees, locking hi-hat clutch, and the YESS (Yamaha Enhanced Sustain System). Manufacturing advances pioneered by Yamaha include the use of high-gloss piano lacquer finishes and the Air-Seal System process with staggered diagonal seams, which contributes to perfectly round shells by using an inflatable bladder to exert uniform pressure on the inside of the handmade shells.

Not only was Yamaha the first drum company to pioneer innovative acoustic drums and hardware, but it also produced groundbreaking electronic percussion products that integrate seamlessly with their acoustic counterparts, creating a new generation of hybrid products. Yamaha continues to innovate manufacturing processes developed over five decades and remains dedicated to designing and creating superior instruments for musicians around the world.

Yamaha Drums has marked its growth and evolution with several notable milestones:



1967: Yamaha drums is born with the launch of D20 drum set utilizing the revolutionary Air-Seal System

1972: Al Foster is the first signed drum artist

1975: Industry-first hideaway boom stand introduction

1976: Revolutionary System Drum and System Hardware concept launch

1977: Introduces innovative tom ball mount – as well as YD9000, the precursor to Recording Custom

1986: First electronic drum kit launch: Yamaha Electronic Percussion System

1988: Super Rack System launch

1989: Presents Rock Tour Custom drum set

1991: Introduces Maple Custom and small-body lugs placed at the shell’s nodal points

1993: Unveils YESS mounting system, along with locking hi-hat clutch system

1996: Launches Stage Custom series, redefining entry-level value

1998: Absolute series debut

1999: Unveils HipGig series, creating a working drummer’s compact kit without sacrificing sound

2002: Manufactures first 100 percent oak shells for Oak Custom series

2003: Releases innovative Nouveau Lug, the precursor to the Hook Lug

2008: Introduces the PHX series, the pinnacle of drum craftsmanship and sound

2011: Launches 100 percent kapur Club Custom series

2016: Redefines the iconic Recording Custom in collaboration with legendary artist Steve Gadd

2017: Celebrates 50 years with limited-edition drum sets

“Consistent manufacturing and great sounding drums have always been our main priorities,” said Steven Fisher, marketing manager, Yamaha Drums. “Our unmatched quality control and devotion to excellence has allowed us to attract some of the finest players in the world.”

Over the years, Yamaha has been associated with some of the most notable drummers in music history. Legendary artists in the Yamaha family roster include Tommy Aldridge, Carter Beauford, Matt Cameron, Anton Fig, Al Foster, Steve Gadd, David Garibaldi, Roy Haynes, Steve Jordan, Manu Katché, Shannon Larkin, Paul Leim, Rick Marotta, Larry Mullen Jr., Prairie Prince, Oscar Seaton, and Dave Weckl.

To celebrate 50 years, Yamaha Drums is introducing two limited-edition drum sets to commemorate this special anniversary. These sets offer Absolute Hybrid Maple shells, each with its own striking finish: birdseye maple in an amber sunburst ﬁnish and curly maple in an antique natural ﬁnish. Each limited-edition set is adorned with gold lugs and a special laser-cut 50th Anniversary badge.

Yamaha drums will be celebrating this milestone throughout 2017, beginning at the 2017 Winter NAMM Show.

For more information, visit the Yamaha Booth at the 2017 NAMM Show in the Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Marquis Ballroom, January 19-22, 2017, or http://4wrd.it/YAMAHADRUMS

-END-

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.