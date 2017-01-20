Inmar will present its annual Promotion Industry Analysis on Tuesday, January 31, and again on Thursday, February 2. The two webinars, examining promotion industry trends and shopper behavior in 2016, both begin at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to attend either presentation can register here: http://go.inmar.com/2017-Promotion-Industry-Analysis-Webinar.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=2017-PIA-webinar&utm_content=copy-CTA

In addition to providing a longitudinal perspective of key metrics for coupons -- including distribution, redemption and method-specific activity -- the hourlong program will present Inmar-captured data on promotion-related shopper behavior. Attendees will gain insight into what is driving promotional decision-making among marketers, the effect of current strategies on shoppers and future implications for brands, retailers and shoppers.

Inmar has been in the promotions industry for more than 36 years and currently processes and analyzes more than 2.3 billion coupons and related campaigns annually — making it an expert in planning, executing, optimizing and measuring promotions. Recognized as a source for industry thought leadership and innovation, Inmar monitors coupon activity and studies shopper behavior throughout North America to inform regular reporting on the promotions industry, the marketplace and shoppers.

