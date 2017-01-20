Dataw Island in the Lowcountry 2017 Bliss Award Winner - Best South Carolina Community of the Year

Real Estate Scorecard continues to be allured by the charm of the Beaufort waterfront in coastal South Carolina. It’s like stepping back in time, to a slower pace of life, when fishing, shrimping and gardening took up most of the day. Centuries ago, Spanish colonists fell in love with the region and built settlements. The mild weather contributed to the healthy cotton, rice and indigo plantations. Fast forward a couple hundred years and not much has changed except the people. Instead of a workforce caring for the plantations, the area is now home to active retirees settling in seeking a higher quality of life, away from the stressful cities.

For the last decade, the Lowcountry continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in the South according to Real Estate Scorecard. Master planned communities didn’t come on to the scene until the early 1980’s. Dataw Island was one of the first master planned communities built in the area. Located about 15 minutes from the downtown Beaufort waterfront, the South Carolina community is almost completely surrounded by water and it’s gated. Folks who want privacy, can find it here.

Property owners revere how life flows here, as gently as the tide. The Beaufort SC real estate development has a large retirement population, yet the island is not age restricted. Social club opportunities with like-minded people are incredible. In addition to the 20+ member based clubs, there are sporting clubs providing more opportunities to mingle and compete. One of the most popular clubs is the Croquet Club of Dataw. So while the island is private, there’s plenty going on without feeling isolated. And it's easy to get around. Dataw Island is golf cart friendly.

Amenities are extensive. The recently updated 40,000 square foot clubhouse exudes Southern elegance and overlooks a saltwater marsh filled with birdlife. Jenkins Creek feeds into the marsh and is an offshoot of the Harbor River. Folks have several dining options at the club. Across from the clubhouse is the community’s outdoor zero-edge swimming pool, tennis center and championship croquet courts. Two award winning championship golf courses weave through the heart of the South Carolina community. Near the marina, the Dataw Island Community Center houses its fitness center, indoor swimming pool, and classrooms. The deepwater marina has 83 wet boat slips, fuel, a boat lift, storage, provisions store and showers. Fees for the marina are additional. The marina is about 3 miles from the Intracoastal Waterway. Kayaking, fishing and crabbing are daily pastimes and walking along the five miles of trails.

The curb appeal of the 870 acre of the Beaufort SC real estate development is remarkable affirms Real Estate Scorecard. Hundred year old live oaks draped in Spanish Moss canopy the community. The roads weave and wind leading to cul-de-sacs and scenic waterfront lookouts. Many of the homes have long driveways and dramatic front entrances. Folks can also find small foot print and low maintenance homes.

The average home price in 2016 was $414,000, a dramatic increase from 2015 where homes averaged $319,000. Homes range from the $150’s to over $1.5 million. Folks can still build new homes at Dataw Island. Logan Home builders announced in 2016 competitive pricing on their new home packages in the $300’s. If folks don’t want to build, re-sales are available in the mid $100’s. Membership to the club is required. Club dues are around $300 a month. POA fees are $200 a month for a traditional single family home.

Not enough can be said about the charming seaside town of Beaufort where Dataw Island is located. One of America’s happiest seaside towns is steeped in history and historic ruins. The B.B. Sams Tabby Ruins on Dataw Island date back to the Plantation Age of the 1700s and once represented one of the largest collections of such structures in the South. Along the riverfront in downtown, residents have a plethora of five star restaurants, fascinating art galleries and one-of-a-kind boutiques to enjoy. Grab a swing when you’re along the Beaufort River. It’s not uncommon to see dolphin strand feeding which only takes place in the Lowcountry. With tides dropping and rising as much as 8 feet twice a day, the scenic beauty constantly changes. It’s so beautiful Real Estate Scorecard nicknamed the town "Beaufortul." If folks love seafood, this is the place to live. Here folks will find an endless supply of local oysters, shrimp, crabs and fish.

Real Estate Scorecard has come back again, to recognize a South Carolina community who is just shy of perfection. A community they’re frequently asked about. In fact, property owners confirmed our conclusion by scoring Dataw Island a 96 out of 100. If folks would like to tour the private island, reach out and say hello. They'll check on Discovery Package availability too. A discovery package is a much nicer way to experience the island than staying at a nearby hotel while searching for Beaufort SC real estate. Write info(at)realestatescorecard(dot)com.

Dataw Island is bestowed with the 2017 Bliss Award for Best South Carolina Community of the Year for its continued achievements.

