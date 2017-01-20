UR22mkII Audio Interface Bundle Offers Complete Recording Solution

Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH today showcased the UR22mkII Recording Pack, a full production studio with first-class components, offering entry-level users a smooth introduction to music recording and mixing.

The electronic press kit for the UR22mkII Recording Pack is available at: http://www.steinberg.net/epkrecordingpack

The UR22mkII Recording Pack comes with the UR22mkII mobile USB audio interface alongside the ST-M01 studio microphone, the ST-H01 studio headphones and an XLR cable. To round out this offer, the latest software versions of Cubase AI and WaveLab LE plus Cubasis LE are also included, allowing for easy music production and audio editing on a computer and iPad.

The UR22mkII houses two TRS/XLR combo inputs, two TRS outputs, MIDI I/O plus one separate headphone output. The two D-PRE mic preamps provide phantom power for condenser microphones. Other highlights are latency-free hardware monitoring, a sampling rate of up to 192 kHz, as well as seamless connectivity to Windows and Mac computers and the iPad.

The included ST-M01 studio condenser microphone provides outstanding sensitivity and a wide frequency response range for recording both vocals and acoustic instruments. The ST-H01 studio monitor headphones’ specifications deliver an equal response range, boasting accurate bottom end while extending brilliance into the high-frequency range.

Cubase AI is based on the same technologies as Steinberg’s award-winning advanced music production system, Cubase Pro, combining audio and MIDI recording, editing and mixing in a single, integrated software package. WaveLab LE combines basic audio editing and mastering capabilities with Internet audio publishing features in order to enhance any recording for CD and Internet, perfect for musicians, small recording environments and podcast authors. Cubasis LE is the compact version of Steinberg’s multi-touch sequencer app, Cubasis, allowing for recording, editing and mixing on the iPad.

Steinberg’s Product Marketing Manager, Stefan Schreiber, commented: “We have been providing hardware bundle offers for some time now but this one surpasses them all. Software programs for computer and iPad alike, headphones, mic and the audio interface turn together the UR22mkII Recording Pack into a very impressive recording bundle. It includes really everything you need to get started right away… bar the computer.”

Visit http://www.steinberg.net/recordingpack for details on the UR22mkII Recording Pack.

Availability and pricing

The UR22mkII Recording Pack is now available from resellers and through the Steinberg Online Shop. Retail price is $299.99 (MSRP).

Features at a glance



24-bit/192 kHz USB 2.0 audio interface

2 Class-A D-PRE mic preamps supporting +48 V phantom power

2 combo inputs (Hi-Z switch on input 2), 2 TRS outputs and headphones jack with independent level control

iPad-ready with CC Mode and additional USB mini socket for power source connection, fully USB powered for Mac and PC

Zero-latency hardware monitoring with Mix balance control

MIDI input and output

Loopback function for streaming performances live to the Internet

ST-M01 studio condenser microphone with low-noise microphone cable

ST-H01 studio monitor headphones

Includes Cubase AI software and WaveLab LE software (download version) for Mac and PC as well as Cubasis LE DAW app for iOS

Press contact

Stefan Trowbridge

Public Relations Manager

Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH

E-mail: press(at)steinberg(dot)net

Phone: +49 40 210 35 0

About Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH

Steinberg is known the world over for its music and audio software and hardware solutions. The company has been developing, manufacturing and selling innovative products for musicians and producers in the music, film, post production and multimedia industries since 1984. Steinberg products are used by Grammy and Oscar award-winning composers, engineers and producers. The company also offers business customers license-management and copy-protection systems.

Visit http://www.steinberg.net for further details.