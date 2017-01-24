Flux7, a DevOps consulting group providing AWS consulting, architecture design and migration services to help enterprises modernize their IT practices, today announced it was named for the third year running to the Modern Infrastructure Impact Awards. Judged by the Modern Infrastructure e-zine editorial staff, in conjunction with users, readers and industry experts, the Modern Infrastructure Impact Awards recognize the best product or service in each of seven categories. Flux7 is the Best AWS Consultant/Partner category winner.

The Modern Infrastructure Impact Awards recognize the top products, technologies and services that help run enterprise businesses with efficiency and insight. According to Modern Infrastructure, “Voters overwhelmingly selected Flux7 as the top AWS consultancy among our list of finalists, praising the Austin, Texas, company for its innovation, breadth of knowledge and outstanding customer service.”

Aater Suleman, CEO of Flux7, said, “Our overarching aim is to accompany enterprises on their DevOps journey, teaching them through example how to grow and maintain the smart start we’ve given them. We are so pleased to see this approach corroborated by our customers’ resounding vote of confidence in our approach and the quality of our work.”

One voter touted Flux7's "cutting-edge implementations." Another voter said of Flux7, ”Its ability to deliver is unrivaled,“ and yet a third stated that, "Flux7 [does] not just look at the problem on the table. They go above and beyond to look at the holistic view of the business and solve your problem end-to-end."

Focused on architecting and optimizing their clients’ AWS infrastructure and training internal IT teams to manage their own infrastructure, Flux7 is one of seven award-winning tools and services in essential areas of technology that Modern Infrastructure awarded with the Impact Awards today.

