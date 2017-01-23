American International College

Online Psychology Degrees, a comprehensive web-based psychology degree guide, has named American International College (AIC) one of the top colleges for a graduate degree in forensic psychology in a recent ranking. The College is one of only two schools in Massachusetts to be named in this category.

The mission at Online Psychology Degrees is to provide high-quality, well-researched rankings and other resources for individuals considering a career in psychology. Programs were selected for ranking based on criteria such as cost of attendance, number of degree and specialization options offered, accreditation, and acknowledgement by a national ranking body.

The American International College master’s degree program in forensic psychology was created for students who have a bachelor’s degree in psychology, criminal justice, or a related field. The forensic psychology program emphasizes the combination of psychology and law, as well as the psychology behind police work, corrections, probation, and parole. Students learn about victim services, juvenile justice and family services to help work in those areas upon graduation. The curriculum includes a wide range of areas related to law enforcement and the evaluation and treatment of offenders.

Careers in psychology and related mental health professions are rapidly growing throughout the United States. The Unites States Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Handbook predicts that between 2012 and 2022 the occupation of psychologist will see an increase of at least twelve percent. Psychologists, therapists and mental health counselors are in high demand in a variety of work settings. Forensic psychology specifically involves the application of psychology to questions and issues relating to law and the legal system.

More information about graduate and undergraduate degree programs at American International College is available online at http://www.aic.edu.