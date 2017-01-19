Pura Naturals The Company's recent press releases have reported on and provided disclosure of legitimate and ongoing corporate activity only, and are not part of any promotional activities or campaign.

On January 17, 2017, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning Pura Naturals, Inc. and its common stock. OTC Markets informed the company that it had become aware of a promotional newsletter touting the Company and encouraging investors to purchase the Company's common stock. The Company has been informed by the OTC Markets that this promotional activity has had an effect on trading activity in the Company's stock. The Company was made aware of the promotional newsletter on or about January 10, 2017, but was unaware of the effect on the trading activity, if any, as the Company had previously issued over the preceding several weeks press releases outlining, among other things, our corporate name change and stock split, the status of product sales and stores in which products are distributed, and key appointments to the the management team, during which time the Company’s common stock, and volume of trading, rose at a steady and robust rate. The Company is unaware of the full nature and content of the promotional newsletter and any related promotional activity, the responsible parties and the extent of the email newsletters' dissemination.

A direct inquiry with the Company’s officers, directors, and controlling shareholder(s) was made as to whether or not they were directly or indirectly involved in the creation or distribution of promotional materials.

Upon such inquiry. Pura Naturals, Inc. states definitively that the Company, its officers, directors and, to the Company's knowledge, its controlling shareholder(s) (i.e., shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company's securities), of which there is only one, have not, directly or indirectly, authorized or been involved in any way (including payment to a third-party) with the creation or distribution of promotional materials including the subject newsletter; and that the Company, its officers, directors and, to the knowledge of the Company, any controlling shareholders, have not sold or purchased the Company's securities within the past 90 days.

“The Company is not aware of the promotional materials' author or its affiliated entities or persons, other than as disclosed in the newsletter. The Company's recent press releases have reported on and provided disclosure of legitimate and ongoing corporate activity only, and are not part of any promotional activities or campaign," stated Robert Doherty, CEO of Pura Naturals, Inc. The Company encourages those interested in the Company to rely solely on information included in its press releases combined with its filings and disclosures made with OTCMarkets Group and the Securities and Exchange Commission (available on the SEC’s website). We thank OTCMarkets for their openness and consideration to the investors of Pura Naturals, Inc.

The Company engaged Impact Strategic Marketing Insights, LLC, a consumer product marketing and brand position/awareness advisor on or about November 15, 2016. Other than Impact Strategic Marketing Insights, LLC, the Company has engaged no third parties to provide marketing services and has engaged no third parties to provide investor relations services, public relations services, or other related services.

The Company has no outstanding shares or convertible securities allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market price.

Inquiries

Robert Doherty,

Chief Executive Officer

info(at)puranaturalsproducts(dot)com

949-273-8100

About Pura Naturals

Pura Naturals has a household cleaning product that absorbs grease and grime while delivering unique soap infusion without harmful chemicals or the bacteria buildup common with typical sponge products. Pura Naturals’ foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products. Further information can be found at http://www.puranaturalsproducts.com

