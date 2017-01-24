Their wealth of experience and knowledge will no doubt be a significant factor in our growth as we take on new and exciting initiatives.

ThinkEDU, a leading academic reseller in North America that offers students, faculty, staff, and colleges deep discounts on thousands of software and computer accessories, has hired two key employees to head up a new initiative for the Company.

ThinkEDU is pleased to announce that Merry Kirk has joined the ThinkEDU team as the Company’s Autodesk® Authorized Training Center (ATC) Customer Engagement Administrator (CEA). Merry has over two decades of experience working in customer service for some of the largest curriculum and academic software licensing publishers and providers.

The company also proudly announces the hiring of Larry Fire, as the Company’s new Educational Sales Manager (ESM). Larry formerly was the Global Manager of Education for PTC. Larry was responsible for world-wide sales, marketing strategy, packaging, and pricing. Larry has also held marketing and sales positions with Ansys, The Fire Wire and most recently PCM. Larry will head up the ThinkEDU’s College and School B2B Sales Team as well as head up recruitment and on-boarding of new Autodesk Authorized Training Centers and Authorized Academic Partners (AAP) in North America.

"We are delighted and excited to have both Larry Fire and Merry Kirk join our team,” said Michael Fischler, CEO of ThinkEDU. “These two industry veterans will assist us in growing our company while at the same time maintaining the highest customer service levels. Their wealth of experience and knowledge will no doubt be a significant factor in our growth as we take on new and exciting initiatives.”

About ThinkEDU

Based in Dallas, Texas, ThinkEDU offers everything for students, faculty and staff, including academic discounts on software, hardware and more. ThinkEDU is a one-stop shop for students, faculty, and staff to purchase their software, hardware, accessories, and more. ThinkEDU operates thousands of online technology stores for college bookstores and schools. ThinkEDU was also recently named an Autodesk® Learning Products Distributor for North America. Contact us at PR(at)thinkEDU(dot)com or go to http://www.thinkEDU.com to learn more about our company.