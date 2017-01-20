SpineFrontier, Inc's MISquito Percutaneous Pedicle Screw System in action. Almost every week I now use the MISquito for percutaneous lumbar fixation in an outpatient setting. The instrumentation makes it easy to perform fusions in a lateral position and for multilevel fusions from T2 to the sacrum with ease.

SpineFrontier, Inc., the leader in Less Exposure Surgery (LES®) Technologies, announced today the next evolution in spinal fusion, the MISquito Percutaneous Pedicle Screw System (part of the PedFuse Pedicle Screw System platform). In contrast to the competition, SpineFrontier is focused on technique driven product solutions that provide maximum efficiency and enable outpatient, same-day surgery for patients. The MISquito’s advanced instrumentation and technique reduces exposure to fluoroscopy and eliminates the complexity of inserting of pedicle screws, pedicle rods, and locking caps in multilevel constructs.

Learn More About The Making of MISquito by Watching this Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IRdcLhkt4s

Dr. Chin, orthopedic spine surgeon and CEO of SpineFrontier, says, “Almost every week I now use the MISquito for percutaneous lumbar fixation in an outpatient setting. The instrumentation makes it easy to perform fusions in a lateral position and for multilevel fusions from T2 to the sacrum with ease. I first started designing percutaneous pedicle screws in 2003 with the MANTIS and now 14 years later the MISquito is very advanced in its efficiency and simplicity. With the rise in number of fusions being performed, it is critical that we make these progressive leaps forward with our systems. We are now working on leveraging the design for scoliosis.”

The MISquito System continues to advance under the leadership and expertise of Dr. Chin, SpineFrontier’s rapidly expanding surgeon base, and their relationship with SpineFrontier’s accomplished Engineers and Designers who are trained to perform this surgery in the onsite cadaver lab. This extensive knowledge network ensures that no use scenario goes unexplored and ensures the instrumentation, in conjunction with the technique, overcome the limitations and intricacies of the competition.

Michael Emery, SpineFrontier Product Manager and Engineer of SpineFrontier’s Pedicle Screw platform “It’s exciting to continue to see the effective results of our Technique based Technologies through the relationship between our surgeons and engineers. The system boasts a first in-class implant engineered to accommodate a wide range of patient anatomy, bone density, and deformities. We accomplished this with our various screw offerings, built in reduction capability with superior tab strength, and progressive screw thread.”

SpineFrontier has enhanced the MISquito System to increase the ease and simplicity of putting in percutaneous screws and rods over multiple levels.



The flat blade dilator is designed to create a minimal incision size ideal for screw and rod insertion without excess tissue damage.

The locking screw inserter eliminates any toggle between the implant and instrument making it feel like one device. The locking mechanism ensures the screw is fully retained and does not unintentionally disassemble from the inserter.

A new implant configuration called REspond-XL that incorporates extended break off tabs with significant reduction threads for easy rod reduction

The threaded rod pusher allows for fully seating the pedicle rod into the saddle of the tulip

The new GEN II Rod Inserter was developed to ensure a rigid connection between instrument and implant to allow for rod and tulip manipulation in-situ during insertion. The mechanism allows for effortless insertion into the anatomy without the need for an additional incision.

The system also has a percutaneous compressor/distractor system that is less complex than competitor systems and fits into the technique flawlessly.

Indications:

The PedFuse Pedicle Screw System is intended to provide immobilization and stabilization of spinal segments in skeletally mature patients as an adjunct to fusion in the treatment of the following acute instabilities or deformities of the thoracic, lumbar, and sacral spine: degenerative spondylolisthesis with objective evidence of neurological impairment, fracture, dislocation, scoliosis, kyphosis, spinal tumor, and failed previous fusion (Pseudoarthrosis).

In addition, the PedFuse Pedicle Screw System is indicated for the treatment of severe spondylolisthesis (Grade 3 and 4) of the L5-S1 vertebra in skeletally mature patients receiving fusion by autogenous bone graft having implants attached to the lumbar and sacral spine (L3 to S1).

About SpineFrontier Inc.

SpineFrontier Inc. (http://www.spinefrontier.com) is a growing medical technology company that designs, develops and markets both implants and instruments for spine surgery based on the Less Exposure Surgery (LES®) Philosophy. These technologies are designed to allow for outpatient surgery due to minimal disruption of normal tissues. SpineFrontier believes LESS is more: LESS time in treatment and recovery is more time in action for patients and surgeons. The LES Techniques drive the design process under the leadership and expertise of Dr. Chin, our surgeon experts, and engineering team that have access to our training lab and state of the art manufacturing facility to ensure that every use scenario is explored and design limitations are overcome. SpineFrontier is headquartered in Malden, MA. It was founded in 2006, and released its first products in 2008. SpineFrontier is a KICVentures portfolio company and the leader in LES technologies and instruments.

