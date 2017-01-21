Mayor Muriel Bowser Hosts UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

Raising vitally needed funds for the next generation of leaders

Getting students to and through college is the mission of the 5th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball, which will be held at 6 p.m. on January 28 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Mayor Bowser, along with honorary chairs Glenn Mahone, Aerojet Rocketdyne vice president of Communications and David Trone, owner of Total Wine and More, will welcome more than 400 guests, including Dr. Michael L. Lomax, UNCF president and CEO, as well as a host of business, civic and education leaders.

“Last year, the DC Ball raised almost a half of a million dollars to help young people achieve their dreams in pursuit of a higher education—putting them on a pathway to the middle class,” said Bowser. “With your help and support, UNCF can raise even more this year!”

“We are elated to have the ongoing support of Mayor Bowser as we secure better futures for us all,” said Lomax. “We are also excited to build a new partnership with David Trone and continue to receive support from our long-standing UNCF friend Glenn Mahone. The ongoing community support allows UNCF to connect generations that are passionate about the pursuit of a higher education.”

“UNCF is a vital and important part of ensuring that students of color, who seek college education, have the opportunities to do so, said Trone.” “Total Wine& More is pleased to support the dreams and potential of all students.”

Every year, members of the community are honored for inspiring change through education. This year, Jack and Jill of America Foundation, Inc. and the National Museum of African American History and Culture will receive 2017 M.A.S.K.E.D. Awards.

News personality Leon Harris will serve as emcee for the event that will feature a VIP award ceremony, elegant dining, live and silent auctions, and entertainment provided by platinum-selling group Tony! Toni! Tone’! Presenting sponsors of the gala are Aerojet Rocketdyne and Total Wine & More. Donors and partners include PNC, Whole Foods Market, Walton Family Foundation, Pepco, DC09, JMA Solutions and Carmen Group.

For sponsorship information or to purchase individual tickets, which are $500, please visit: http://www.uncf.org/washingtonmmb or contact Area Development Director Charles Thompson III at 202.810.0182.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in.”® Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities. Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous news and updates, follow UNCF on Twitter @UNCF.