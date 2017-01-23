Pathbuilders Percepta® Class Launches Inaugural Second Cohort

For the first time since the inception of Pathbuilders Percepta, two Percepta programs will run concurrently in a program year. This is due to overwhelming client demand and a “sold out” class last year. Pathbuilders Percepta kicked-off the 2017 Spring Class with 50 women from more than 30 companies on Friday, January 13, 2017, after successfully launching the Fall 2016 Percepta Class with over 100 mentees from more than 40 organizations in October 2016.

“We are thrilled with our clients’ dedication to moving women forward in their organizations,” stated Helene Lollis, president and chief executive officer of Pathbuilders. “As organizations continue to grow and change, we are pleased to see so many companies invest in their talent in unique ways. Percepta is the program to help shape high-performing women, both strong individual contributors and new managers, into future leaders.”

Percepta is Pathbuilders’ six-month cross-company mentoring program for women with proven track records of professional success who have mastered the technical aspects of their jobs and are ready to have greater impact on their companies. Percepta prepares new and aspiring managers to deliver results in complex work environments through an integrated and proven methodology that combines mentoring, interactive workshops, and peer networking.

“We really enjoyed the Pathbuilders Percepta kick-off and are looking forward to the next six months, where we can focus on developing a personal brand, improving as managers and taking a deliberate look at our career plans,” stated participants Jessica Carruth, Sr. Marketing & PR Manager, Publicis Media, Carolina Quintero, Payroll Operations Manager, ADP and Erica Stanley, Engineering Manager, SalesLoft.

Pathbuilders leverages the continuum of mentoring to include past Achieva® graduates as Percepta mentors. Achieva is Pathbuilders’ year-long one-on-one mentoring program focused on mid-level female leaders positioned for senior leadership responsibilities in their organizations. Volunteer mentors come from diverse roles, functions and organizational backgrounds, and these women value the mentoring experience and want to give back to those who are following behind them.

"I am excited to begin my fifth year as a mentor in Pathbuilders' Percepta program. Percepta gives me the opportunity to share my career experiences with a group of high-performing women while learning from each of their unique perspectives," stated Alvia Brown, Director, Internal Audit, The Coca-Cola Company.

The 2017 program will run for six months concluding with graduation in June 2017. Core program curriculum includes developing a corporate image and persona, mapping career paths, giving and receiving feedback, managing results, and understanding the unwritten rules that guide an organization. Upon graduation, Percepta alumnae are ready to take on additional challenges and manage more significant key initiatives, projects, and teams within their companies.

Over the last 13 years, Pathbuilders has graduated more than 800 mentees through the Percepta program, many of whom have demonstrated a solid track record of improved performance upon completion. Mentees and mentors from companies such as Turner Broadcasting System, Cox Communications, Holder Construction Company, Comcast Corporation, Solvay, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and The Home Depot have shared professional successes and continue to send their top female talent through the Pathbuilders programs year after year.

Participants in the 2017 Spring Percepta program are from the following organizations:

ADP

Atlanta Business Chronicle

CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cobb EMC

Fallon Benefits Group

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Gas South, LLC

Graphic Packaging International

International Screening Solutions, Inc.

Junior Achievement of Georgia

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

KPMG LLP

Lendmark Financial Services

McKesson Corporation

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC

Mission to the World

Morehouse School of Medicine

Moxie

Novelis, Inc.

OFS Fitel, LLC

Rollins, Inc.

SalesLoft

Southern Patio

Tennessee Valley Authority

The High Museum

The Kroger Company

The Woodruff Arts Center

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

Turner Sports

Viasat, Inc.

Additional information about Percepta and the other mentoring programs offered by Pathbuilders for different career stages may be found at http://www.pathbuilders.com or by calling 770-261-6570.

About Pathbuilders, Inc.

Pathbuilders transforms top talent into high-impact leaders who move business forward. Through customized programming, Pathbuilders leverages a model that effectively combines mentoring, educational workshops, and interactive peer exchange to accelerate the career growth of individuals and directly contribute to the bottom-line success of client organizations. Pathbuilders was founded in 1995 with a unique focus on developing the potential of high-performing women and creating gender-diverse leadership teams. Today, Pathbuilders leverages the corporate experience of its team to develop impactful developmental experiences for high-potential women and men in forward-thinking organizations. Pathbuilders has worked with nearly 4,000 professionals from more than 400 client organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, colleges and universities, and government agencies. More information can be found at http://www.Pathbuilders.com on LinkedIn and Twitter.