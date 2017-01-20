OneNeck Connect Now Available for Des Moines Area Businesses

With OneNeck Connect, businesses throughout the Des Moines area will benefit from the fastest, most reliable access into our state-of-the-art facility.

OneNeck IT Solutions announced today general availability of OneNeck Connect for businesses in and around Des Moines, Iowa. OneNeck Connect provides area businesses with access to a 1 Gbps broadband pipe into the OneNeck’s state-of-the-art data center in nearby Waukee. The benefits include secure connectivity to OneNeck’s colocation and hosted private cloud services for a monthly fixed rate of $995.

“With OneNeck Connect, businesses throughout the Des Moines area will benefit from the fastest, most reliable access into our state-of-the-art facility,” says Clint Harder, CTO and senior vice president at OneNeck. “In addition, with OneNeck Connect, it’s a quick and easy opportunity for businesses to connect a variety of other OneNeck hybrid cloud and managed services.”

Currently, OneNeck Connect is available to Des Moines area businesses who are on-net with MediaCom. Throughout the coming months, OneNeck expects to broaden availability with other providers in the metro area. The company already offers OneNeck Connect in Denver and Minneapolis. It has plans to introduce the high-speed data solution into its top tier data centers in Arizona and Wisconsin.

OneNeck offers a full suite of hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions; ReliaCloud® enterprise cloud services; managed services; ERP application management; professional services; and IT hardware. Visit oneneck.com for more information.

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, employs nearly 550 people throughout the U.S. The company offers hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services, IT hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom/TDS®), headquartered in Madison, Wis., operates OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and BendBroadband, which is part of TDS Broadband Service LLC. Combined, the company employs more than 3,400 people. Visit tdstelecom.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 500® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately six million customers nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, and TDS Broadband Service LLC. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. employs 10,400 people. Visit tdsinc.com.