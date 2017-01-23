The sixth volume of PR News’ Book of Employee Communications Strategies & Tactics is now available for purchase online. This guidebook offers practical advice for brand, agency, nonprofit and academic PR professionals, including setting internal social media guidelines, structuring the communications team within the larger organization and nurturing talent.

Learn more about the guidebook and purchase a copy here.

This guidebook features contributing authors like Bradford Walton, director of communication at The Home Depot, who points out, “True associate engagement is a journey, it doesn’t happen overnight.” Among the other 40+ contributors are Jessica Nielsen, adjunct professor at Georgetown University, Marisa Long, director of PR & communications at U.S. Green Building Council and Heather Harder, an account executive at Capstrat and past president of PRSSA.

Readers will get tips on how to roll out corporate engagement programs; keep the best and brightest employees motivated in a difficult economic climate; use crowdsourcing techniques to tie employees' activities more closely to the bottom line and recognize achievements; build morale through community involvement; engage with the internal team during a period of transition; encourage employees to become thought leaders; train frontline staffers to think like PR pros; and set policies for using social media networks.

Chapters Include:



PR’s Role in Employee Communications

Motivation and Morale

Internal Social Media Guidelines and Recommendations

Leading and Nurturing Your PR Team

Communicating With Employees in Crisis

Communicating With Different Generations of Employees

HR’s Collaboration With PR

Your Brand Evangelist Plan

Recommendations for Organizational Structure

View the Table of Contents

This updated guidebook will lead to improved department-wide and company-wide functionality and cohesiveness. Order a copy and learn how to make the most out of one of a brand’s most important stakeholders—the employees.

Email Client Services at clientservices(at)accessintel(dot)com with any questions, or to order the guidebook by phone, call (888)-707-5814.

About PR News:

PR News is a go-to resource that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. The PR News group focuses on honing and growing PR practitioners’ skills in social media, crisis management, digital PR, measurement, employee relations, media training, CSR and writing through its flagship newsletter, webinars, conferences, awards programs, workshops and guidebooks. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 70 years ago, PR News has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.prnewsonline.com.

###