Little Girl and the Robot, a company that specializes in music production, editing, and supervision, today debuted a recent scoring project ‘Out of Exile: Daniel’s Story’ at the annual Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The Sundance debut is also in correlation with a musical performance by Founder/Composer Gingger Shankar, who will be opening the Women at Sundance brunch.

Directed by Nonny De La Pena, ‘Out of Exile: Daniel’s Story’ is an emotionally explosive animated interactive virtual reality experience built around the experience of Daniel Pierce, who encountered physical and verbal abuse from his family who disapproved of his sexuality. Nonny is the founder of Emblematic Group, a virtual reality company that builds top content for the Oculus Rift and other customized goggle and tracking systems.

“I have been a fan of Nonny de la Peña's since I saw 'Hunger' at Sundance in 2012. I feel honored to be back this year working with the Godmother of VR Nonny on 'Out of Exile''', said Shankar. “She continues to push the boundaries of Immersive Journalism, and it is incredible to work with her.”

In addition to attending the debut, Gingger will also be performing at the Women at Sundance brunch on Monday, January 23rd. This year’s brunch will be at The Shop to celebrate women storytellers with a centerpiece conversation between Actor-Producer Kerry Washington and Producer-Financier Kimberly Steward.

“Sundance has been a second home to me ever since I attended the Sundance Composers Lab,” said Shankar. I've been very fortunate to come to the festival every year with a project and have gotten to meet some of the most prolific and inspiring artists. I am thrilled to be back this year!”

This is Shankar’s 9th year attending Sundance Film Festival for scoring projects. This past year her company Little Girl and the Robot ended 2016 with an array of successful projects including Michelle Obama’s ‘We Will Rise,’ which was recognized as the highest-rated CNN film of all time.

About Emblematic Group:

Founded in 2007 by Nonny de la Peña, known as the “Godmother of virtual reality” Emblematic’s team of award-winning journalists, media mavericks, filmmakers, and developers lead the industry in creating and staging powerful room-scale virtual reality environments that places the user at the scene of the story, allowing them to move through the action. For more information visit, http://www.emblematicgroup.com.

About Little Girl and the Robot:

Little Girl and the Robot is a full service one stop Music and Post Audio facility based in LA and NYC founded by Gingger Shankar. We specialize in music production, editing and supervision as well as sound design/FX and post audio production. We create custom music and sound for everything from feature films and commercials to web content, trailers, video games and virtual reality. Our production music library features a wide spectrum of pre-cleared tracks and is constantly expanding. For more information visit, http://littlegirlandtherobot.com/