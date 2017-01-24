Baby Aspen® is a premier designer and manufacturer of boutique-quality baby gifts. Known for combining functional items in a whimsical style, the Atlanta-based design team focuses on trend-right designs and gift ready packaging, with a significant attention to detail.

New for spring 2017, the “Simply Enchanted” collection takes a preciously soft baby girl theme and makes it modern and fresh by adding hints of sparkly gold and an on-trend mint green color scheme. This whimsical line features a Unicorn bath robe along with “Rosie” a Unicorn Plush Plus® with tutu for baby, and a Mermaid bath time gift set.

Featuring the latest prints, colors and designs, the “Trendy Baby” collection includes apparel and gift pieces that are sure to please every growing and fashionable baby. This collection features an assortment of pieces, from the highest quality leggings, to decorative bibs, and cozy sleepwear.

Other new collections include “Tropical”, “Little Peanut”, “Cosmo Tot”, and updates to “My First” and more! Baby Aspen’s growing selection of innovative baby products is gift-ready and priced right. The company offers a wide selection of products that are not only practical, but also adorable and fun. Signature items include bath robes, diaper covers, diaper bags, bibs & booties, “Plush Plus®, lovies, and gift sets.

For more information on the Baby Aspen® line, a trade show listing, or to find a Baby Aspen® Sales Representative in your area, please visit babyaspen.com, and click on Trade Shows.

About Baby Aspen®:

Baby Aspen®, a premier designer and manufacturer of boutique-quality baby gifts, was founded in 2007 and offers adorable gift sets, layette, plush, and more. As a premier designer and manufacturer of boutique-quality baby gifts, Baby Aspen strives to please both baby and parents, with quality as a top priority. Our growing collection of innovative baby products is gift-ready and priced right. Big Dreamzzz layettes allow baby to play the part of Firefighter or Ballerina, while banks, blankets, and wearable blankets comfort baby while they snooze. “Plush Plus®” items deliver tutus and socks for baby on a stuffed toy and our bath time gifts are sure to make a big splash! Whatever you choose, your gift is sure to wow!