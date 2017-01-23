“All of our students represented MHS with impeccable behavior, sportsmanship, skills and knowledge,” added DeAcosta. “Fifty-four percent of our students placed in the top three, which is an outstanding accomplishment.”

Recently, 14 Milton Hershey School® students were awarded medals based on their technical skills in multiple career concentrations in the SkillsUSA District contest at the York County School of Technology.

“Our students’ success at the SkillsUSA contest would not be possible without the adult trainers who give freely of their time, skills and knowledge,” said Michael DeAcosta, SkillsUSA Advisor for the MHS chapter.

MHS staff members volunteered to mentor students throughout the year and helped train them for the SkillsUSA competition. Students trained weekly and received additional lessons in their Career and Technical Education classes.

“All of our students represented MHS with impeccable behavior, sportsmanship, skills and knowledge,” added DeAcosta. “Fifty-four percent of our students placed in the top three, which is an outstanding accomplishment.”

The following students received medals for their exceptional abilities in specialized career fields:



Jesper Andersson—Gold Medalist for Related Technical Math

Casey Borowy—Gold Medalist for Restaurant Service

Richard Coleman—Gold Medalist for Prepared Speech

Hannah Hipple—Gold Medalist for Commercial Banking

Davan Hanley—Gold Medalist for Customer Service

Rebecca Jay—Gold Medalist for Job Interview

Justice Baumgardner—Silver Medalist for First Aid/CPR

Jake Edwards—Silver Medalist for Architectural Drafting

Zaria Beckley—Bronze Medalist for Medical Terminology

Samantha Morrison-Wynn—Bronze Medalist for Prepared Speech

Nicky Ren—Bronze Medalist for Technical Drafting

Stephanie Ferreira, Tianna Ford, and Marizah Moore– Bronze Medalists for Crime Scene Investigation

The MHS gold medalists will continue to train and compete in the SkillsUSA State Championship in April at the Hershey Lodge. If they receive a gold medal at the state level, they will advance to the National Championship in June.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry professionals working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. The program helps students develop technical skills and excel through educational programs and competitions.

The SkillsUSA chapter at MHS is connected to the school’s renowned Career and Technical Education program. Beginning in ninth grade, all students are required to choose from 11 CTE pathways where they receive specialized instruction, industry-recognized certifications, and hands-on learning opportunities. Programs like SkillsUSA provide students with additional career exposure and preparation.

More information about Milton Hershey School’s CTE program can be found at mhskids.org.

